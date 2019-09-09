Texas squandered its screen test against LSU. West Virginia made Missouri look like Clemson. Kansas lived down to its punching bag reputation against Coastal Carolina.
So the Big 12 Conference, 10-0 on the opening week of the college football season, slipped a little closer to reality on week two. Not that it was a wasted weekend for the league.
Everyone but KU handled their mismatches professionally. And while it would have been helpful for Texas to win in prime time, the Longhorns gave the nation a fun game. There’s no dropping Sam Ehlinger’s crew in the power poll for that.
Have a look...
1 – Oklahoma
Beat South Dakota 70-14
OU’s checklist was short Saturday night: keep everyone healthy and force a few turnovers. The Sooners took the ball from the FCS Coytoes three times. That’ll do.
Next: Saturday at UCLA, 7 p.m.
2 – Texas
Lost to LSU 45-38
Joe Burrow torched the Longhorns for 471 yards and 4 touchdowns. Either Burrow is the best quarterback we have failed to hype, or Texas’ secondary is the worst position group we have overlooked.
Next: Saturday at Rice, 7 p.m.
3 – Oklahoma State
Beat McNeese 56-14
Spencer Sanders and Dru Brown completed a combined 19 passes for 392 yards and 5 touchdowns. Think Sean Gleeson is enjoying calling plays for OSU’s eruptive receivers?
Next: Saturday at Tulsa, 2:30 p.m.
4 – Baylor
Beat UTSA 63-14
The Bears showed off the run (368 yards on the ground), the pass (ace receiver Denzel Mims scored three touchdowns) and the return game (Grayland Arnold ran back a punt 73 yards for a TD).
Next: at Rice Sept. 21
5 – Iowa State
Idle
Next: Saturday vs. Iowa, 3 p.m.
ESPN College GameDay is coming to Ames for Cy-Hawk. Prediction: The best tailgaters in the Big 12 set an attendance record for the show.
6 – Kansas State
Beat Bowling Green 52-0
Two games, two 500-plus-yard performances for Chris Klieman’s offense, two impressive routs. Can’t wait to see the Cats in Starkville.
Next: Saturday at Mississippi State, 11 a.m.
7 – Texas Tech
Beat UTEP 38-3
Tech held the Miners to 131 total yards, the program’s best statistical defensive effort since 2012. Let’s see how the Red Raiders do against Khalil Tate this weekend.
Next: Saturday at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
8 – TCU
Idle
Next: Saturday at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.
The matchup between all-purpose stars Jalen Reagor of the Frogs and Rondale Moore of the Boilers is delightful.
9 – West Virginia
Lost 38-7 at Missouri
The Mountaineers couldn’t run on Mizzou, so they tried to throw. Austin Kendall tossed two interceptions and was benched late. Coach Neal Brown has an early-season mess to clean up on offense.
10 – Kansas
Lost 12-7 to Coastal Carolina
Les Miles in postgame: “That’s not how I saw it going.” I wonder if AD Jeff Long thought the same.
Next: Friday at Boston College, 6:30 p.m.