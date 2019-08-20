So Baker Mayfield popped off in a GQ Magazine profile, mostly about his rise to prominence with the Cleveland Browns.
There is a passage about his time as Oklahoma quarterback as well, including the night he planted an OU flag in the middle of Ohio State’s field to celebrate that 2017 victory, and the public apology that followed two days later.
From Clay Skipper’s piece... “‘I had done so much and worked so hard to play for that school, I was just kinda’ — here he pauses to find the words, careful but not too careful — ‘almost embarrassed for them to tell me to apologize.’
“But of course Mayfield did say he was sorry. I begin to ask him how heartfelt that apology actually was, on a scale of 1 to 10, but I can barely get the question out before he answers. ‘Zero,’ he says. He repeats himself forcefully, looking me right in the eye so that I don't miss the point. ‘Zero. Absolutely not.’”
Those comments don’t come as any shock. It was pretty clear to those who knew anything about the guy that Mayfield’s apology was more about damage control to the OU brand than to his own. He didn’t so much care. Besides, this was a competitive moment. It wasn’t a crude one (the crotch-grab at Kansas) or a stupid one (the public intoxication run-in with Fayetteville police).
Anyway, everywhere Mayfield has been, whether Cleveland, Oklahoma, Texas Tech or Lake Travis High School, he has ascended with a snap in his arm and a smirk on his face.
That’s fine. Better to be real than fake. For my purposes when he was a Sooner, and for those who cover Mayfield as a Brown, better to be interesting than robotic.
The only problem here is the collateral damage in Norman.
Lincoln Riley was Mayfield’s biggest supporter, and often public defender, their three years together at OU. He championed his quarterback’s character and personality when so many questioned it, whether after the flag plant or the public intoxication arrest or the crotch-grab.
Here is what Riley said about Mayfield’s apology the day the QB apologized: “I’m not surprised. I mean, because I know him well enough to know what he meant by it. Not anything disrespectful towards Ohio State. It was an emotional game, and it was him celebrating with his teammates. I know that’s why it happened. Am I surprised he said something? No. I’m glad.”
Riley doubled down about an hour later on the Paul Finebaum Show and said it was Mayfield’s idea to apologize.
We were dubious at the time. Now we know why.
Now Riley wears a little egg on his face. That’s too bad since his intentions are good. They were all along.
He wanted to win at Ohio State as badly as his quarterback, he just didn't want to disrespect anybody in doing so. Same for athletic director Joe Castiglione and OU administrators.
Thus the need for Mayfield for apologize two days after the flag-plant. Now that reads the “pressure” to apologize, and that’s a worse look for the university than Mayfield.
Mayfield can go about his business with the Browns. He is as free as ever to be himself. Again, that is hardly a crime. Attitude is Mayfield’s secret sauce, as we’ve known all along. It has helped elevate the Browns sure as it helped elevate the Sooners.
The problem is if he isn’t more judicious with that attitude moving forward, Mayfield can also help embarrass the Sooners.