ATLANTA — LSU right tackle Austin Deculus was handicapping his team’s chances against Oklahoma when he got around to how the Tigers truly feel as the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff and 14-point favorite in the Peach Bowl.
“The only thing I can say is numbers don’t lie, especially in the SEC,” Deculus said Thursday from Peach Bowl Media Day. “You can’t just buy yards, you can’t buy points. You’ve gotta earn ‘em.”
It wasn’t intended as a shot at the Sooners, but more an assertion of superiority. There was a lot of that going around Media Day when it was the Tigers’ turn to talk.
Biletnikoff Award-winning receiver Ja’Marr Chase scouted Parnell Motley, the OU cornerback likely assigned to him in Saturday’s playoff semifinal, by saying: “He’ll try to put his hands on somebody just a little bit, but I’m ready for it. I want him to put his hands on me.”
When an alert reporter asked why, Chase fired back: “Because he’s going to feel me then.”
You win every other national award over the past three weeks, as it feels like LSU has, you’ve got a right to strut. You feel the self-belief every place that team goes during bowl/playoff week. I’ve seen it from OU plenty over the years.
It’s more unusual to hear it. Several Tigers were loud and proud Thursday.
Damien Lewis, the right guard on LSU’s Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line, kept on about the chip on his team’s shoulder when he finally declared: “A lot of people are gonna say what they want. But it’s up to us, the men in the room. We’re coming to get the job done.”
Was this the SEC throwing its playoff weight around? Not exactly.
“That’s the ‘Louisianimal’ in us,” Chase said. “We’ve got jackets that say ‘Louisianimal.’ We’ve got ‘em for a reason.”
They are as proud of their football in Baton Rouge as they are in Tuscaloosa and Athens. More so this year, since it’s LSU in the playoff, Georgia in the Sugar Bowl and Alabama slumming it in the sub-New Year’s Six Citrus.
The Tigers sound honored to be in Atlanta, but also primed to do some damage en route to the CFP championship
“This ain’t our final stop,” Lewis asserted. “We’ve got another game after this.”
Asked if he felt like a 14-point favorite in the semifinal, linebacker Patrick Queen said: “Of course.”
“They’re an explosive team, with a lot of schemes and gadget plays. They’ve got great players as well,” Queen elaborated on the matchup with OU. “But I feel like if everybody does their job we’ll be fine.”
What does that job entail?
“We’ve seen some things where they match up, but we also see a lot of weaknesses where they can’t match up,” defensive end Glen Logan said. “Like (OU) running the ball, that’s our strength so we’ll be able to match up really good with them. Stopping Jalen Hurts’ scrambling, that’s a strength of his. They fumble a lot, so we have to be mindful of that, stripping the ball out, just making plays and flying around on defense.”
For the receivers?
“Being confident in my group and our offense,” wideout Terrace Marshall said. “I just feel like we dominate whoever’s gonna get in front of us. It doesn’t matter who it is or what type of game it is.”
And the offensive line?
“We’ve seen everything because we’re in the SEC,” Deculus said.. “We look at their film, it’s going to be easier to game plan and know how to go into it, because we’ve seen it before.”
The Tigers came loaded with praise for Hurts, CeeDee Lamb and Kenneth Murray among other Sooners. Again, they didn’t mean to make it personal.
“They pop on film. They’re really fast,” LSU Heisman-winning quarterback Joe Burrow said. “Number nine (Murray), one of the top two or three linebackers in the country. He’s really, really good. Really fast on the D-line. Number 90 (Neville Gallimore) is quick-twitch, strong. They’ve got some guys for sure.”
“CeeDee was a Biletnikoff finalist, Jalen was a Heisman finalist. They’ve got good speed in the receiving room, good running backs,” Thorpe Award-winning safety Grant Delpit said. “So it’s going to be tough to stop.”
The Tigers, though, expect to make stops. They expect to make plays and score points. They expect to proceed from Atlanta to New Orleans for the Jan. 13 national championship.
They made that very clear here Thursday.
“Whatever they’re about to show us Saturday, it’s nothing we haven’t seen before,” LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss said. “We’ll approach this game how we’ve approached every other game this season and just play our game. And everything will unfold how we need it to.”