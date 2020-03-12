Related content links

NORMAN — I’m writing this across the street from a vacant University of Oklahoma football practice field, my Twitter feed updating me that sports pretty much around the world have stopped, my tight chest, slight cough and frayed nerves telling me why this is happening.

I am as scared as you are.

I am in very good health for a middle-aged sports writer. I have taken extra care since COVID-19 became a curiosity a couple weeks ago. I realize I am not susceptible to the worst coronavirus can bring, that my chest and cough are very likely my mind playing tricks on me.

It doesn’t matter. I am startled just the same.

That’s how I know it is right that there are no Sooners out there practicing.

It’s right that OU’s, Oklahoma State’s and Tulsa’s teams are headed home from canceled conference basketball tournaments.

It’s right that across our state, high school basketball players are heartbroken over the postponement of state tournaments. It’s right that we are heartbroken that we won’t get to watch those tournaments or absorb NCAA March Madness.

It’s right that we are frustrated over the potential loss of OU, OSU and TU spring football games now that the Big 12 and American Athletic conferences have suspended spring competitions and out-of-season practices.

It’s right that we are stunned that OSU has no shot at the College World Series, OU no shot at the Women’s College World Series and OU marvel Maggie Nichols no shot at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships because the NCAA has canceled all 2020 winter and spring sports championships.

That devastating piece of news just crept into my Twitter feed. Now my stomach aches, too, but at least I know everyone is doing the right thing.

It hurts like hell to do the right thing sometimes.

COVID-19 is no longer a curiosity. It represents a global emergency. We in the U.S. stiff-armed it for a while, but now it is invading fast.

We are paying full attention now. We are learning that containment is our best recourse.

If that means keeping athletes who unknowingly carry the virus from spreading it to others, from passing it to less healthy, less immune family members back home, so be it.

If that means keeping fans who unknowingly carry the virus out of arenas and stadiums, where they infect spectators seated next to them or ticket takers at the mezzanine entry, so be it.

We are paying full attention now. We realize, or should if we haven’t, that this isn’t so much about the healthy, vibrant and physiologically advanced young men and women playing the games, but the less healthy, less vibrant, more vulnerable among us surrounding them.

We realize, or should if we haven’t, that our health care infrastructure runs a grave risk of being overwhelmed if we don’t contain the virus right now.

That’s what they are doing in Italy. Everything has been shuttered there, soccer included. Italians without soccer is a lot worse than Americans without basketball, and so it has been messy.

They are persisting, however, for the sake of their people’s health.

It is messy right now in the States.

There are players, coaches, sponsors and fans who feel sick that games are going away. If they are in amateur sports facing championship cancellations and not just NBA/NHL/MLB postponements, they feel worse. Because this is a last shot for so many seniors.

It is awful, no doubt.

It is Holland Hall basketball senior Brock Davis wondering if he’ll get to play in the biggest tournament of his life and OU basketball senior forward Kristian Doolittle knowing full well he won’t.

It is opportunity and revenue lost. Since it is revenue lost, it is future opportunity lost as well.

It is hopes and dreams lost. It is joy and inspiration lost, since we depend on sports to supply us with both.

We are all going without, potentially for a very long. That makes what’s happening miserable.

We are also all scared. That makes what’s happening essential.

That makes it the right thing to do, as much as it pains us to realize.

