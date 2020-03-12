NORMAN — I’m writing this across the street from a vacant University of Oklahoma football practice field, my Twitter feed updating me that sports pretty much around the world have stopped, my tight chest, slight cough and frayed nerves telling me why this is happening.
I am as scared as you are.
I am in very good health for a middle-aged sports writer. I have taken extra care since COVID-19 became a curiosity a couple weeks ago. I realize I am not susceptible to the worst coronavirus can bring, that my chest and cough are very likely my mind playing tricks on me.
It doesn’t matter. I am startled just the same.
That’s how I know it is right that there are no Sooners out there practicing.
It’s right that OU’s, Oklahoma State’s and Tulsa’s teams are headed home from canceled conference basketball tournaments.
It’s right that across our state, high school basketball players are heartbroken over the postponement of state tournaments. It’s right that we are heartbroken that we won’t get to watch those tournaments or absorb NCAA March Madness.
It’s right that we are frustrated over the potential loss of OU, OSU and TU spring football games now that the Big 12 and American Athletic conferences have suspended spring competitions and out-of-season practices.
It’s right that we are stunned that OSU has no shot at the College World Series, OU no shot at the Women’s College World Series and OU marvel Maggie Nichols no shot at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships because the NCAA has canceled all 2020 winter
and spring sports championships.
That devastating piece of news just crept into my Twitter feed. Now my stomach aches, too, but at least I know everyone is doing the right thing.
It hurts like hell to do the right thing sometimes.
COVID-19 is no longer a curiosity. It represents a global emergency. We in the U.S. stiff-armed it for a while, but now it is invading fast.
We are paying full attention now. We are learning that containment is our best recourse.
If that means keeping athletes who unknowingly carry the virus from spreading it to others, from passing it to less healthy, less immune family members back home, so be it.
If that means keeping fans who unknowingly carry the virus out of arenas and stadiums, where they infect spectators seated next to them or ticket takers at the mezzanine entry, so be it.
We are paying full attention now. We realize, or should if we haven’t, that this isn’t so much about the healthy, vibrant and physiologically advanced young men and women playing the games, but the less healthy, less vibrant, more vulnerable among us surrounding them.
We realize, or should if we haven’t, that our health care infrastructure runs a grave risk of being overwhelmed if we don’t contain the virus right now.
That’s what they are doing in Italy. Everything has been shuttered there, soccer included. Italians without soccer is a lot worse than Americans without basketball, and so it has been messy.
They are persisting, however, for the sake of their people’s health.
It is messy right now in the States.
There are players, coaches, sponsors and fans who feel sick that games are going away. If they are in amateur sports facing championship cancellations and not just NBA/NHL/MLB postponements, they feel worse. Because this is a last shot for so many seniors.
It is Holland Hall basketball senior Brock Davis wondering if he’ll get to play in the biggest tournament of his life and OU basketball senior forward Kristian Doolittle knowing full well he won’t.
It is opportunity and revenue lost. Since it is revenue lost, it is future opportunity lost as well.
It is hopes and dreams lost. It is joy and inspiration lost, since we depend on sports to supply us with both.
We are all going without, potentially for a very long. That makes what’s happening miserable.
We are also all scared. That makes what’s happening essential.
That makes it the right thing to do, as much as it pains us to realize.
U.S. death toll at 38: How is the world responding to the coronavirus outbreak?
China - 3,172 deaths among 80,932 cases
A worker checks the luggage of an evacuee from Wuhan, China.
Beijing's city government is requiring that the number of people in each office be limited to no more than 50% of usual staffing levels. Protective face masks are required, and office workers must be seated at least 3.3 feet apart. Workers are not supposed to face each other when eating.
Similar measures have been implemented to varying degrees across the country as the number of new cases has dwindled.
Chinese factories that make the world's smartphones, toys and other consumer goods are gradually reopening but aren't expected to reach normal production until at least April. Travel curbs are still in place in many areas, making it difficult for employees to get back to work.
Arek Rataj/Associated Press
Italy - 12,462 cases, 827 deaths
A couple wearing face masks stroll outside St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on Feb. 27. In Italy, several
northern towns are on army-guarded lockdowns. Delta and American Airlines have both suspended flights to Italy’s financial capital of Milan.
Italy took a page from China’s playbook, attempting to lock down 16 million people before extending the restriction everywhere Tuesday as Italy’s 62 million people were told to mostly stay home. Shops, cafes and restaurants remained open, police and soldiers around the country were enforcing rules that customers stay 3 feet apart and certain businesses shutter by 6 p.m.
Elderly people all over the country are being separated from their loved ones in Italy, where roughly 23% of the population is over 65. Along with neighboring France, Italy has the largest number of people over 100.
Lombardy, which includes Milan, accounts for over half of the cases; Veneto and Emilia-Romagna have 15% and 17%, respectively. All three regions have closed schools for at least another week. In Veneto and Lombardy, closures also have hit museums, theaters, cinemas and most public offices; many companies have permitted office workers to telecommute.
Health officials in northern Italy sought to bring doctors out of retirement and to accelerate nursing students' graduations to help an overwhelmed public health system. The Italian national health system has been overwhelmed with distribution problems slowing the delivery of masks and protective gear for medical personnel in the hard-hit areas.
Gregorio Borgia/Associated Press
Iran - about 9,000 cases, 354 deaths
A man disinfects the shrine of the Shiite Saint Imam Abdulazim in Shahr-e-Ray, south of Tehran, on Saturday, March 7.
Iran will set up checkpoints to limit travel between major cities and urged citizens to reduce their use of paper money to fight the country's outbreak. Authorities on March 6 warned they may use “force” to limit travel between cities.
After downplaying the coronavirus as recently as last week, Iranian authorities said Tuesday they had plans to potentially mobilize 300,000 soldiers and volunteers to confront the virus.
Experts worry Iran's percentage of deaths to infections, now around 4.4%, is much higher than other countries, suggesting the number of infections in Iran may be much higher than current figures show.
A member of a council that advises Iran's supreme leader died Monday after falling sick from the new coronavirus.
Friday prayers in Iran have been canceled across all provincial capitals. Friday is the main congregational day of prayer in Islam, and traditionally an important event for Iran's clerical rulers.
Iran has closed schools and universities to stop the spread of the virus, major Shiite shrines have remained open despite civilian authorities calling for them to be closed. The holy cities of Mashhad and Qom in particular, both home to shrines, have been hard-hit by the virus. Shiites often touch and kiss shrines as a sign of their faith. Authorities have been cleaning the shrines with disinfectants.
Ebrahim Noroozi/Associated Press
South Korea - 7,869 cases, 66 deaths
The stadium's seats sit empty during a Korean Basketball League match in Incheon, South Korea, on Feb. 26, 2020. The basketball game was held without spectators as a precaution against COVID-19.
In the capital of Seoul, drive-through virus testing centers began operating, with workers dressed head-to-toe in white protective suits leaning into cars with mouth swabs. Troops were also dispatched across the city to spray streets and alleys with disinfectants.
Markets were shuttered while South Korea's military sent hundreds of its doctors and soldiers to aid in treatment and quarantines.
Joint military drills planned with American troops were called off due to concerns about the outbreak that has infected soldiers in both countries’ armed forces, put many troops in quarantine and closed base facilities. Bishops in South Korea shuttered churches for what they said was the first time in the Catholic Church’s 236-year history there.
South Korea said it would keep its schools closed longer than previously announced, with a planned reopening of March 9 delayed another two weeks to March 23. And the leader of a church that’s blamed for being the source of the country’s largest cluster of infections bowed in apology.
“We also did our best but weren’t able to contain it fully,” said Lee Man-hee, the 88-year-old leader of the Shincheonji church.
The National Assembly passed a law strengthening the punishment for those violating self-isolation, more than tripling the fine and adding the possibility of a year in prison.
Yun Tai-hyun/Associated Press
United States: 1,321 cases, 38 deaths
National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks at a hearing with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Feb. 29.
President Donald Trump signed an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the outbreak. It provides federal public health agencies with money for tests and for potential vaccines and treatments and helps state and local governments prepare for the threat and respond to it.
Trump instituted a 30-day ban on most Europeans entering the United States starting at midnight March 13; it won't apply to Americans trying to return home — though they will be subject to “enhanced” health screening — or to citizens of the United Kingdom.
Pence, named by the president to be the point-person overseeing the government's response, said more than 15,000 virus testing kits had been released, with Oklahoma now testing patients. Major insurers pledged to cover
tests at no cost to patients. coronavirus
Events postponed/canceled:
remainder of NBA season, St. Patrick's Day parades in Chicago and other cities, South by Southwest in Austin; Coachella music festival in Indio, California; election-night rallies for Democratic candidates in Big Tuesday states
Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press
Japan - 639 cases, 16 deaths
A shrine maiden wears a mask while working in a booth at Enoshima Shrine in Fujisawa, Japan, on Feb. 27, 2020.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
called for schools across the country to close for weeks, affecting 12.8 million students.
Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will be closed through March 15. Japan's professional baseball league says it will play its 72 remaining preseason games in empty stadiums. A
female patient tested positive for COVID-19 a second time despite being discharged from a hospital after contracting the virus previously.
The total cases previously included 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, along with six deaths.
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press
Spain - 2,277 cases, 55 deaths
Police officers stand in front of the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel in Tenerife, Spain, on Feb. 26, 2020. Spanish officials say a tourist hotel on the Canary Island of Tenerife has been placed in quarantine after an Italian doctor staying there tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and Spanish news media says some 1,000 tourists staying at the complex are not allowed to leave.
Spain announced that all sports events with a significant number of people must be played without fans.
Spanish authorities closed schools and halted direct flights to and from Italy.
Associated Press
France - 2,284 cases, 48 deaths
Medical staff prepare to perform an extraction of a Covid-19 sample at the Mediterranean institute of infection of La Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France, Thursday Feb. 27, 2020.
France saw case totals suddenly jump to 38, prompting authorities to test a raft of people, limit some public activities and try to determine the source of the latest infections. Most are concentrated in the Oise region north of Paris, where a teacher with the virus died this week and where the source of the outbreak is unknown.
The country has closed about 120 schools and may shut more. For now, around 35,000 students are affected, primarily in Brittany and a region north of Paris with clusters of the new virus.
French President Emmanuel Macron announced in a tweet Tuesday that the government was requisitioning all current and future stocks of protective masks in order to ensure their distribution to virus patients and health workers.
The Mona Lisa, accustomed to droves of staring tourists, is hanging in a vacant room:
The Louvre, the world’s most popular museum, had been closed as its 2,300 workers expressed fears the site’s international appeal could make it a prime target.
Daniel Cole/Associated Press
Germany - 2,078 cases, 48 deaths
A man walks by a test and information center for coronavirus in Berlin.
Germany has seen far fewer deaths than other European countries with a similar number of reported infections. Experts said that rapid testing as the outbreak unfolded meant Germany has probably diagnosed a much larger proportion of those who have been infected, including younger patients who are less likely to develop serious complications.
Germany's dense network of independent labs received both the technical information needed to conduct tests and the approval to bill for them in January, when case numbers in Germany were still in the single digits. Unlike in other countries, where national laboratories had a monopoly on testing, Germany's distributed system helped doctors to swiftly determine whether suspected cases actually involved the new virus or a common cold, which can have similar symptoms.
“Other countries lost a month or even more time because of this,” an official said.
Markus Schreiber/Associated Press
United Kingdom - 456 cases, 8 deaths
After more than 10 new coronavirus patients were identified in England, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a laboratory at the Public Health England National Infection Service in Colindale, north London on March 1.
The British government made it easier to collect statutory sick pay and is working on changes to help millions of non-permanent workers who aren't eligible for it.
Henry Nicholls/Associated Press
Middle East (outside Iran) - 14 deaths
Shiite pilgrims wear masks outside the shrine of Imam Ali in Najaf, Iraq. Iraq had closed its border with Iran to Iranian nationals, but apparently Iraqis can still cross the boundary.
Iraq has seen eight deaths in 71 cases, Egypt one death in 67 cases, and Lebanon three deaths in 61 cases.
The holy city of Mecca, which able-bodied Muslims are called to visit at least once in their lives, and the Prophet Muhammad’s mosque in Medina
were cut off to potentially millions of pilgrims, with Saudi Arabia making the extraordinary decision to stop the spread of the virus.
The United Arab Emirates has cancelled all flights to Iran, as have other Gulf countries. It has also limited flights in China to just Beijing.
Anmar Khalil/Associated Press
Latin America - 8 deaths
Peru has put specialists on round-the-clock shifts at its biggest airport, Argentina took the temperature of some new arrivals, and El Salvador added bans for travelers from Italy and South Korea. Colombia officials reminded residents they could be jailed for up to eight years if they violate containment measures. Argentina: 1 death
Mexico: 7 deaths
Juan Karita/AP file
Australia - 128 cases, 3 deaths
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison are pictured Feb. 28, 2020, in Sydney.
“Just about everywhere, the cases are rising quite quickly in a number of countries,” said Ian Mackey, who studies viruses at the University of Queensland in Australia.
Bianca De Marchi/Associated Press
Hong Kong - 129 cases, 3 deaths
Hong Kong has evacuated its residents from the Wuhan area of China, and a rugby championship event in Hong Kong has been postponed.
Ng Han Guan/Associated Press
Singapore - 178 cases
Visitors pass through a thermal scanner as they arrive the Singapore Air Show on Feb. 11, 2020.
Church services in Singapore have been broadcast online to keep people from crowded sanctuaries.
Danial Hakim/Associated Press
Thailand - 70 cases, 1 death
A mascot of the Bangkok Mass Transit System stands wearing a face mask during a campaign to wear masks and wash hands at the skytrain station in Bangkok. The coronavirus outbreak in China has thrown Thailand’s and other Asian countries’ travel industry into chaos, threatening billions in losses as millions of would-be travelers are staying home.
People arriving in Thailand from six countries and territories will have to submit daily reports on their health. Thailand's Public Health Ministry announced the new regulation March 6 after officially designating South Korea, China, Macao, Hong Kong, Italy and Iran as "dangerous communicable disease areas."
Sakchai Lalit/Associated Press
Taiwan - 49 cases, 1 death
People wear face masks and use hand sanitizer to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as they visit the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Chiang Ying-ying/Associated Press
Philippines - 52 cases, 2 deaths
Catholic nuns sprinkle ash on the heads of masked devotees during Ash Wednesday rites Feb. 26, 2020, in Paranaque, metropolitan Manila, Philippines. The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines has recommended sprinkling ash on the head of devotees instead of using it to mark foreheads with a cross to avoid physical contact and fight the spread of the new coronavirus in the Lenten period in places of worship.
Aaron Favila/Associated Press
Israel - 127 cases
The Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, built atop the spot where Christians believe Jesus was born, will close indefinitely. The church was expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors and worshipers during the Easter holiday next month. The Palestinian Health Ministry meanwhile said it was preventing all tourists from entering the West Bank, where Bethlehem is located.
Israel ordered two weeks of home quarantine for anyone arriving from overseas. The outbreak in Israel has been largely contained, but it has begun to gain pace in recent days.
Germany’s Lufthansa and its subsidiaries warned of flight cancellations to and from Israel after it announced tough restrictions on travelers from several countries because of the virus.
South Korean tourists were sent home from Israel amid the spread of COVID-19. The Israeli government discouraged travel to Italy and instituted self-isolation for Israelis returning from "certain countries." Flights to and from China were grounded.
Ariel Schalit/Associated Press
India - 73 cases, 1 death
Indian students hold a placard during an awareness rally for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, on Friday, March 6. With the virus now spreading communally in the country of 1.4 billion and 73 confirmed cases, authorities are scrambling to ready a beleaguered and vastly unequal medical system for a potential surge of patients.
India has shut schools, stopped exporting key pharmaceutical ingredients and urged state governments to cancel public festivities for Holi, the Hindu springtime holiday in which people douse each other with colored water and paint. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government said last week that community transmission is now taking place. The Indian army is preparing at least five large-scale quarantine centers.
Mahesh Kumar/Associated Press
Poland - 47 cases
A protective tent is set up outside a hospital housing a patient who has been confirmed to have the coronavirus in Warsaw.
Mass events are being canceled across the country and nearby Austria through April.
Over 4,000 people in Poland are under quarantined at home after having been potentially exposed to the virus.
The western Poznan region closed all schools, kindergartens, sports centers and the zoo.
Czarek Sokolowski/Associated Press
Russia - 28 cases
Medical workers prepare to check passengers arriving from Beijing at the Yaroslavsky railway station in Moscow.
Russia's government has been monitoring public transit amid the COVID-19 spread. Chinese Nationals were temporarily banned from traveling to Russia as flights to China were grounded.
Pavel Gwldolovkin/Associated Press
Guerin Emig 918-629-6229
guerin.emig@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @GuerinEmig