When Oklahoma defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux compared Neville Gallimore to Sooners great Tommie Harris a year ago, it wasn’t hyperbole he had in mind. It was this:
Gallimore fired from his stance over Texas Tech center Dawson Deaton on a third-and-8 last Saturday. He powered past Deaton’s right shoulder and was met by running back SaRodorick Thompson. Gallimore wrestled through Thompson and, in doing so, flushed quarterback Jett Duffey from the pocket.
As Duffey turned upfield, Thompson threw another block that knocked Gallimore off stride momentarily. Now Gallimore trailed Duffey by 5 yards. He began his pursuit anyhow.
Duffey reached the line of scrimmage and cut inside OU defensive end Kori Roberson. That gave the sprinting Gallimore a chance to catch up and pounce, and that’s just what the 300-pound tackle did.
Gallimore lunged at Duffey and hit him with such force that the ball popped from Duffey’s grasp straight into the air. OU linebacker DaShaun White picked it up when it landed and the Sooners took possession.
“There’s... Neville... Gallimore,” Fox analyst Joel Klatt said during the replay.
One day at Iowa State 16 years ago, there was Harris.
The All-American defensive tackle burst through the Cyclones’ offensive line in OU’s 2003 wipeout in Ames, flushing quarterback Austin Flynn wide. Flynn completed a pass to Jack Whitver 10 yards downfield, but as Whitver started dodging defensive backs, he allowed a pursuing Harris to rejoin the play.
Harris smacked the unsuspecting Whitver, forcing a fumble that Derrick Strait recovered. It was a startling play highlighting Harris’ strength, speed and desire... the same three elements Gallimore showcased in his turnover-inducing play last week against Texas Tech.
This is not to declare Gallimore on Harris’ level as a down-to-down defensive tackle. Maybe four or five players in all of college football could stake that claim since Harris turned pro after that ’03 season.
This is to suggest Gallimore has the capability of making Harris-like impact plays.
“He can be a dominant player,” Thibodeaux said last August, one year after he said Gallimore was “just as talented as a Tommie Harris.” “You see flashes. He’s just got to do it consistently.”
Gallimore was a consistent presence in the Sooners’ three non-conference victories, and in their Big 12-opening disposal of Texas Tech.
He beat Deaton and hurried quarterback Jackson Tyner into an incompletion to stop the Red Raiders’ first possession. He overpowered running back Armand Shyne to flush Tyner and set up another incompletion to stop the Red Raiders’ second series.
The Sooners’ defense planted their flag immediately because they played disciplined, cohesive football, and because their best lineman performed at his full potential.
“It’s my job,” Gallimore, a fifth-year senior and captain, said in postgame. “Just being here as long as I have, especially on the D-line, it starts up front. It’s the work that I put in this summer up until this point. It’s starting to show a little.”
Gallimore is the benefactor of a 30-pound weight loss since last season. He maintains brute strength — he says he bench-presses 425 pounds and squats another 675 — and now runs a sub-4.8 40-yard dash.
That feeds perfectly into an Alex Grinch-coordinated defense predicated on players running to the ball and having the force to jar it from quarterbacks, running backs and receivers.
“It’s my job to be the headhunter,” Gallimore snarled in preseason.
That sounded appealing in July. A lot of what OU defensive players and coaches said sounded appealing then. But we needed to see it for ourselves in September.
Now that it’s October, we tend to believe it.
These guys aren’t up to OU’s early-2000s standard. There aren’t Butkus, Lombardi and Thorpe Award candidates across the defense. There isn’t a two-time All-American, a Harris, at the point of attack.
But that’s not the end game here. The Sooners need to be good defensively, not great.
If Gallimore, their most obvious package of speed, strength and will, can be great three or four times per game, if he can make plays that remind you of Harris and OU’s heyday, the Sooners should be plenty good.