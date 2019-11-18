Since we’re ticking down to that time of year, let’s see include bowl projections with the usual Big 12 rankings this week. First, the projections...
Oklahoma
Peach Bowl Playoff Semifinal vs. LSU, per CBSSports.com
Sugar Bowl vs. Alabama, per The Sporting News, 247Sports, SI.com, CollegeFootballNews.com and Bleacher Report
Tastiest matchup: OU-LSU in the Peach. Joe Burrow and the Tigers resemble OU’s latest playoff teams. Unstoppable offense, questionable defense. How weird would it be for the Sooners to face a souped-up version of themselves?
Likeliest matchup: OU-Bama. What a shame if this happens and Jalen Hurts quarterbacks against Mac Jones instead of Tua Tagovailoa.
---
Oklahoma State
Texas Bowl vs. Mississippi State, per CBSSports.com, 247Sports and SI.com
Texas Bowl vs. Missouri, per Bleacher Report
Texas Bowl vs. SMU, per CollegeFootballNews.com
Liberty Bowl vs. Tennessee, per The Sporting News
Tastiest matchup: Pokes-Vols. Mike Gundy coaches against the school that supposedly wanted to hire him three times over the past decade.
Likeliest: OSU vs. some SEC opponent in the Texas. Anyone but Missouri, who the Cowboys beat in last year’s Liberty Bowl.
---
Baylor
Sugar Bowl vs. Georgia, per CBSSports.com
Cotton Bowl vs. Memphis, per SI.com
Alamo Bowl vs. USC, per The Sporting News and Bleacher Report
Alamo Bowl vs. Washington, per CollegeFootballNews.com
Camping World Bowl vs. Wake Forest, per 247Sports
Tastiest: Bears-Dawgs in the Sugar. CBS bowl projector Jerry Palm likes OU for the playoff, thereby bumping up Baylor to New Orleans, but he’s on a limb right now.
Likeliest: Alamo vs. USC or Washington. Remember Baylor-Washington at the 2011 Alamo? Robert Griffin III, a 67-56 final score and just about 1,400 yard of offense.
---
Texas
Alamo Bowl vs. Washington, per 247Sports
Alamo Bowl vs. USC, per SI.com
Camping World Bowl vs. Notre Dame, per CBSSports.com, CollegeFootballNews.com and Bleacher Report
Texas Bowl vs. Boston College, per The Sporting News
Tastiest: Horns-Irish. Would be even more delicious had they not just played in 2015 and ’16.
Likeliest: Let’s make it Horns-Irish. Why not.
---
Iowa State
Cheez-It Bowl vs. Nevada, per CBSSports.com and 247Sports
Cheez-It Bowl vs. UCLA, per The Sporting News
Liberty Bowl vs. Cincinnati, per Bleacher Report and SI.com
Liberty Bowl vs. Tennessee, per CollegeFootballNews.com
Tastiest: ISU-Nevada in Phoenix. Jay Norvell coaches Nevada. Would be fun seeing Stoops’ old assistant against a Big 12 team again.
Likeliest: Cheez’ing it up against somebody.
---
Kansas State
Alamo Bowl vs. Utah, per CBSSports.com
Camping World Bowl vs. Virginia Tech, per The Sporting News
Camping World Bowl vs. Notre Dame, per SI.com
Cheez-It Bowl vs. Oregon State, per Bleacher Report
Cheez-It Bowl vs. San Diego State, per CollegeFootballNews.com
Tastiest: Cats-Irish in the Camping World. They’ve never met. K-State fans might sell out the game by themselves.
Likeliest: Liberty Bowl vs. Kentucky.
---
TCU
Liberty Bowl vs. Kentucky, per CBSSports.com
Liberty Bowl vs. Missouri, per 247Sports
First Responder Bowl vs. Wyoming, per The Sporting News
First Responder Bowl vs. Florida Atlantic, per Bleacher Report
First Responder Bowl vs. Marshall, per CollegeFootballNews.com
Cheez-It Bowl vs. San Diego State, per SI.com
Tastiest: TCU-Kentucky. Gary Patterson coaches against a Stoops once more.
Likeliest: Frog fans falling asleep at the First Responder.
---
Texas Tech
First Responder Bowl vs. Louisiana Tech, per SI.com
Note: The Red Raiders have four wins with K-State and Texas left on the schedule. They need six to make a bowl.
This ain’t happening.
OK. On to the rankings...
1 – Oklahoma
Won at Baylor 34-31
Bonus to the Sooners’ remarkable rally in Waco: Freshman receivers Theo Wease and Jadon Haselwood made clutch fourth-quarter catches. Should help both step in for CeeDee Lamb next year.
Next: Saturday vs. TCU, 7 p.m.
2 – Baylor
Lost to OU 34-31
Charlie Brewer’s first half was the essence of elite quarterbacking. Toughness, game command, precision, decisiveness. He won a legion of new believers even as his team lost a gut-punch game.
Next: Saturday vs. Texas, 2:30 p.m.
3 – OSU
Beat Kansas 31-13
The Cowboys’ best All-Big 12 defensive candidates heading into the season were corners A.J. Green and Rodarius Williams. Now? Linebackers Malcolm Rodriguez and Amen Ogbongbemiga.
Next: Saturday at West Virginia, 11 a.m.
4 – Iowa State
Beat Texas 23-21
Good for Matt Campbell, who beat the Longhorns for the first time after Connor Assalley’s buzzer-beating field goal. Good for Assalley, who joined the Cyclones as a walk-on.
Saturday vs. Kansas, 11 a.m.
5 – TCU
Won at Texas Tech 33-31
The good in Lubbock: freshman QB Max Duggan totaled nearly 400 yards. The not-so good: Jeff Gladney, the Big 12’s best cover corner, was ejected for targeting and must sit out the first half at OU.
Next: Saturday at OU, 7 p.m.
6 – Texas
Lost at Iowa State 23-21
Austin American-Statesman columnist Cedric Golden: "For a group that entered the season thinking well beyond a Big 12 bronze, the season has taken on the look of failure... and it all starts with the head coach."
Next: Saturday at Baylor, 2:30 p.m.
7 – Kansas State
Lost to West Virginia 24-20
The Wildcats, like so many teams in this league, could be a psychologist’s case study. How do you go from dominating stretches of your game against OU to losing at home to West Virginia?
Next: Saturday at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.
8 – West Virginia
Won at K-State 24-20
Have we seen the last of Austin Kendall? Neal Brown started Jarret Doege in Manhattan, and the ex-Bowling Green QB responded with three touchdown passes.
Saturday vs. OSU, 11 a.m.
9 – Texas Tech
Lost to TCU 33-31
The Red Raiders have lost four of their last five by scores of 33-30, 34-24, 37-34 and 33-31. Consider them the Big 12’s version of Tulsa.
Next: Saturday vs. K-State, 6 p.m.
10 – Kansas
Lost at OSU 31-13
It’s a a little depressing watching talented running back Pooka Williams try to gain positive yardage out of predictable plays and behind a needy offensive line.
Next: Saturday at Iowa State, 11 a.m.