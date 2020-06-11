Oklahoma has proceeded slowly and carefully in returning athletes to campus. That won’t change when it comes to returning football fans to Owen Field.
“I know some schools have already acknowledged a certain number,” OU athletic director Joe Castiglione said this week.
Iowa State plans to allow 30,000 fans, half capacity, into Jack Trice Stadium this season. Ohio State’s models range from 20,000 to 50,000 fans in the Horseshoe.
“It the health officials and (government and university) officials allow us to, we will play in front of a full stadium,” deputy AD Chad Weiberg
recently. “Right now, that is the only scenario that we are planning for. We’re not spending time right now — a lot of time — on other scenarios.” told the Tulsa World
Castiglione’s scope on this matter is wider.
“We are modeling capacities at a variety of different levels,” he said.
“When I say we’re optimistic and hopeful that we would have a stadium near or full capacity, that’s not me predicting that’s going to happen,” Castiglione said. “When I say we might be at 50 percent capacity, that’s not me predicting that’s going to happen. When it would be at any smaller capacity, there’s no prediction.
“All I’m saying is we’re working diligently to prepare to adjust to anything that we can allow.”
Here’s how far down the road the decision is: Castiglione can’t even say who’s going to make it, ultimately.
“That hasn’t been determined,” he said. “I can imagine it’s an aggregation of the updated medical data and science behind whatever practices or policies that we put in place. Knowing the position of our governor, our mayor, other state or local health authorities, most certainly our board of regents and president, along with the key staff members on our campus, to try to determine what steps are best.”
It doesn’t sound like OU has settled on a due date, let alone a stadium capacity decision on that date.
“If there’s anything I would like to see, it is a reasonable timeline determined (so) we all know when a decision could be made,” Castiglione said. “We don’t have that yet, either.”
What OU feels it does have is a little more time. Staff members will use it to consult those more familiar with COVID-19 than they are.
“We have an organization that is advising us on how to come back to our facilities and how to have fans. They’re not advising us on when to do it,” Castiglione said. “They are experts in disinfection and immunology and transmissibility of viruses.”
OU will pool that expertise with elements more in their control, like the implementation of digital ticketing and concessions purchasing, and the configuration of stadium seating in compliance with social distancing.
Time also allows OU to gauge the interest of season ticket holders in attending games to begin with, given the potential health risk.
In terms of a ticket allocation, Castiglione
recently: “We have a system in place that has been utilized for years. It works well. We have a neutral site game in Dallas that has a system that our fans are used to. It’s based on the longevity of association with the program based on season ticket holders and donors. We use that system for bowl games, for the Final Four and any major events or games on the road when ticket demand is very high. Our fans know that. They understand it. told Norman’s SportsTalk 1400 The Ref
“But that doesn’t mean every one of them will be interested in coming to the game. We know some will be very sensitive about it until there are more medical advancements, vaccinations, therapeutic treatments, et cetera.”
So now we’re back to the advantages of time.
Castiglione and OU football coach Lincoln Riley both touted waiting as long as possible to bring back athletes so the university could learn the maximum about the virus that caused all of this. That’s the advantage to waiting on a decision about fans.
OU’s Sept. 5 opener against Missouri State is going to look different, assuming it kicks off as scheduled. Castiglione allows that much.
But pinning him down for details on how different, especially in the stands, is as useful right now as picking him out an orange blazer.
“I want to be careful with the difference between discussing what might be and what people could determine what will be,” Castiglione said. “The decisions haven’t been made. All we can do is focus on the preparation.”
“No predictions here,” he said.
