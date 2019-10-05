LAWRENCE, Kan. – Snoop Dogg could have stuck around and fired real money into the crowd, not the Monopoly stuff he sprayed around Allen Fieldhouse Friday night. But that’s it, honestly.
That’s the only thing that could have made Saturday’s Oklahoma-Kansas football game halfway interesting.
This was the only thing that made the OU-KU game halfway relevant: Kenneth Murray limping into the injury tent in the first quarter.
“It was my ankle. I’m fine. I feel good now,” Murray reported after OU’s 45-20 rout. “I’m ready to attack this next week.”
That’s encouraging, since Texas is this next week for the Sooners.
The Jayhawks ripped off chunks of a 98-yard touchdown drive after Murray hobbled off. Imagine what the Longhorns might do against an OU defense without its middle linebacker and most valuable player.
So the Sooners avoided that catastrophe. Nobody else got hurt.
They didn’t dress running back Kennedy Brooks or starting tackles Adrian Ealy or Erik Swenson. Coach Lincoln Riley sounded optimistic in postgame.
“We were a little conservative with him,” Riley said of Brooks. “There’s nothing structural there. He’s sore like you would be after you take a shot like that (the hit absorbed against Texas Tech Sept. 28). But he’ll be ready to go. We should have him.”
Everything about Saturday filtered back to OU-Texas. The Sooners’ health. The Sooners’ strangely acrobatic playcalling.
Riley dialed up two trick plays on one second-quarter drive. One worked, one failed spectacularly. Both, I promise, were earmarked to get opponents’ attention, one foe of a McConaugheyan persuasion in particular.
OU’s lethargic mood at kickoff, even, had burnt orange dripping all over it.
“It wasn’t mentioned, that game, by anybody. Not one time,” Riley insisted, gamely. “I don’t think the Texas game was in any part a factor here.”
It was completely fitting that someone flushed a toilet near the interview room as the coach made that statement.
Oh, Riley was right to say it. It’s disrespectful to say otherwise. Riley learned that among other things from Bob Stoops in 2015 and ’16.
Nobody, though, had to buy it. Nobody did.
The Sooners haven’t played a complete game in the Cotton Bowl since 2012. Texas has been the aggressor most years since.
Texas got Mike Stoops fired last October. That should mean something a year later, especially to OU defenders. It does.
“They gave us a long day in the Cotton Bowl last year,” defensive end Ronnie Perkins said Saturday. “It’s definitely one of those weeks where you come out and prove yourselves, that last year was a fluke defensive-wise... We’re not that type of defense anymore.”
“This is a whole new team with a whole new identity,” safety Brendan Radley-Hiles said. “I feel as if we’re going to go down there and handle our business.”
That was on Sooner minds last month as they rolled to a 4-0 start. It was on their minds last week during whatever preparation they did for Kansas. It was on their minds Saturday as they went about whatever business necessary to finish a lopsided win.
Of course it was. You saw what happened last year on the Texas State Fairgrounds. You’ve seen what’s happened down there the last six years.
You know how folks see, hear and feel this rivalry, how it consumes them and has done so for more than a century.
That’s why we report back to Riley for a more meaningful, honest exchange after Saturday’s result.
What do you feel good about heading into this week?
“I mean, I feel good about our whole team,” he answered. “I feel like our whole team is in the same boat. We have got to continue to have an extreme sense of urgency to improve. There is no doubt when we play well on any of the three sides of the ball that we can do some really, really good things. We’ll be excited to get back to preparation this week.
“I feel good about our entire team. I like where our heads are at. Yeah. I like our team. I really do.”
It should be fascinating to watch that team Saturday in Dallas.
It will be a lot more telling than watching anything that team did in Lawrence.