Lincoln Riley was a barrel of fun at the College Football Playoff two years ago. He introduced his sport to the “Philly Special” against Georgia.
Kyler Murray dazzled in last year’s playoff against Alabama. His dead-run, half-field laser to Charleston Rambo probably clinched his No. 1 overall NFL draft stock.
Oklahoma won most of the style points in those Rose and Orange Bowls, but neither game. The Sooners’ habit of outscoring the opponent caught up with them, and they lost by scores of 54-48 and 45-34.
The team about to play No. 1 LSU has a speed limit. OU quarterback Jalen Hurts plays in a reasonable fifth gear, not warp drive like predecessors Murray and Baker Mayfield, and his offense reflects that.
How does that translate to the CFP Peach Bowl? To the Sooners’ benefit, as strange as that seems.
We’re conditioned to believe the Sooners are best suited for breathless games, thanks to Riley and his quarterback history, but that simply isn’t the case in this matchup.
LSU heads to Atlanta having scored 60 touchdowns in drives of less than three minutes. Ed Orgeron replaced Les Miles, eventually hired Joe Brady to help quarterback Joe Burrow revamp the offense and now the Tigers move the ball more like gazelles.
Riley might have tried matching Brady and Burrow fast break for fast break with his OU teams of the past two years, given his dynamic quarterbacks, experienced offensive lines and confused defenses. It probably wouldn’t have worked, but he could have at least considered it.
Not this time. Riley must approach the Peach Bowl as carefully as he went about his past four games, since splitting back-to-back shootouts against Kansas State and Iowa State.
OU went 4-0 by an average victory margin of 31-23. The Sooners didn’t start huddling between plays, but they weren’t exactly sprinting to the new line of scrimmage either.
The slower tempo helped OU’s less experienced offensive linemen identify run-blocking targets, important since Hurts ran about as often as he threw, while making the game less frantic. That seemed critical when the turnover-prone Hurts gave away the ball and the defense needed to re-gather.
The defense, in fact, benefited from OU’s controlled pace more than the offense.
The Sooners defended an average of 76 plays in November games plus the Big 12 Championship in 2018. The ’17 Sooners defended an average of 68 plays in that span.
This year, OU’s defense faced an average of 56 plays in November and in the Big 12 Championship against Baylor.
Fewer plays + fresher bodies = fewer points and a fighting chance. Someone ought to scribble that equation on the white board in the Sooners’ Mercedes-Benz Stadium locker room.
The task is immense, no doubt. Auburn held LSU to 23 points Oct. 26 by limiting quick strikes – three of the Tigers’ scoring drives included 10 or more plays – stopping LSU 12 times on third and fourth down and intercepting Burrow once.
The Tigers still amassed 508 yards on 88 plays.
If the Tigers run 88 plays on the Sooners, they’re more likely to score 43 points than 23, and now we’re asking OU to win a shootout with an offense less equipped to do so.
No, the Sooners must trust the methodical approach that got them to Atlanta. It doesn’t jibe with Riley’s wizardly reputation, but more than anything the man wants to succeed, to break through in these playoffs. He’ll call what gets a win, not a SportsCenter highlight.
It brings to mind something he said about offensive tempo in 2017, his first year as OU head coach: “I’ve always tried to be aware of it, not that I’ve done the best job of it. I think that’s something I learned from Bob (Stoops), is calling plays to help the team, not just help the offense. We’ve adjusted the tempo a lot here over the past two years.”
Riley adjusted it again this year. And while slow and steady might not win the race Dec. 28, with all of those award-winning thoroughbreds in purple and gold, it gives OU its best chance.