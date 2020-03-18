I hesitate to even bring this up because the real thing isn’t happening and that’s crushing, but some folks are simulating a 2020 NCAA Tournament.
If that’s sacrilege to you, I understand. If that’s depressing, I understand. Stop reading and go back to studying up on COVID-19.
For those who need a coronavirus breather, who will take whatever illusion of March Madness they can get – I wanted an NCAA bracket released last Sunday, so count me on this group – here are some of the more interesting things from these simulations...
Oklahoma to the Elite Eight?
It happens in the simulation Rob Dauster of NBCSports.com put together with the help of NCAA Game Simulator.
The 9-seed in the West Region, OU beats 8-seed Colorado in the first round, 77-72, behind Brady Manek’s 27 points, then shocks top seed Gonzaga, 89-71, in round two.
Seriously? 89-71 over the Zags? In Spokane? Seriously. Mostly thanks to Kristian Doolittle’s 30 points and 10 rebounds.
In the Sweet Sixteen, OU knocks out 5-seed Ohio State, 66-53, behind 18 points from Doolittle. The Sooners’ run crashes against 3-seed Michigan State, 76-56, in the Elite Eight despite another 27 from Manek.
OU isn’t as fortunate in the simulation generated through ESPN’s Basketball Power Index. The Sooners’ seed, regional and locale remain 9, West and Spokane, but the result is very different – a first-round loss to 8-seed LSU.
OU goes down in the first round of the CBSSports.com/SportsLine simulation as well, losing to Saint Mary’s as a 9-seed in the Midwest Region.
Kansas all the way?
Depends on the simulation.
Dauster has KU beating Michigan State, 77-61, for the national championship behind Devon Dotson’s 21 points and five assists. The Jayhawks’ championship path includes wins over Robert Morris, Saint Mary’s, Louisville, Illinois and Michigan (73-66 in the Final Four) before the title game.
Kansas falls to Markus Howard and Marquette in the second round of the ESPN/BPI simulation, and to Duke in the Elite Eight of the CBS/SportsLine version.
Yes, there are upsets
Good to know that analytical simulations respect Cinderellas as much as the actual NCAA Tournament does.
The Dauster/Game Simulator model includes 15-seed Northern Kentucky sending home 2-seed Villanova, 13-seed North Texas KO’ing 4-seed Wisconsin and 12-seed Cincinnati upsetting 5-seed Auburn.
The ESPN/BPI model features two 12-over-5 scenarios – Liberty over Auburn and Yale over Michigan – plus has Yale stunning Oregon and Gonzaga to reach the Elite Eight.
The Ivy League in the Elite Eight!
The CBS/SportsLine model is much more chalky, with 11-seed Richmond over 6-seed Virginia as the only noteworthy surprise.
As for the Final Four
Dauster/Game Simulator: Kansas over Michigan, Michigan State over Baylor (Scott Drew reaches the F4!) and KU over Sparty.
ESPN/BPI: Wisconsin over Maryland, BYU over Virginia, Wisconsin over BYU.
No, really. Wiscy over the Cougars.
CBS/Sportsline: Dayton over Duke, Gonzaga over Florida State, Dayton over the Zags.
Man, how rough is this for Dayton? This is mostly likely the Flyers’ one shot, and the best they have to show for it is a simulated national title. You can't hang a banner for that.
How rough is this for us all? The NCAA Tournament, the best thing in sports, is playing out in the land of make believe only.