Questions and answers as we tick closer to Red River hysteria...
Q: Let’s get Horns Down out of the way. Oklahoma is the sixth-most penalized team in FBS. Would these guys really tempt 15-yard penalties by throwing Horns Down in Texas grills?
No. It wasn’t an issue at the Big 12 Championship last December, when this ridiculous controversy and the Big 12’s jelly-kneed response to it, first erupted. It won’t be an issue Saturday.
The penalties OU fans must worry about are more traditional. Holding by the offensive line, for example. You get a flag-happy official keeping an eye on the Sooners’ inexperienced, inconsistent O-linemen, that can be a problem.
---
Q: Anything besides holding penalties that might keep from OU scoring under 40?
Jalen Hurts. Not to nitpick, but he has thrown interceptions in his last two games. Texas has holes in its secondary, but the Longhorns are athletic back there. Give them a chance to make a play, they will (see: their Big 12-leading 9 interceptions).
OU would have scored in the 50s last October, except Kyler Murray threw a bad pick and dropped the ball in the pocket. It has happened before. It can happen again.
---
Q: Is there a Sooner we’re not talking about this week but should be?
Remember this play 10 months ago?
That dude has five catches in OU’s five games this season. I know everyone shares in this offense, but that seems way out of whack.
Recall that Murray targeted Calcaterra for the Sooners’ first touchdown in this game a year ago, before the replay booth ruled Calcaterra failed to maintain possession. Maybe Hurts targets the lurking inside receiver Saturday. He should.
---
Q: Is there a position we’re not talking about but should be?
Not that we’re ignoring OU’s running backs, but with Trey Sermon, Kennedy Brooks (assuming he’s fit) and the emerging Rhamondre Stevenson, the Sooners have an advantage at this position as vast as the Texas State Fairgrounds.
Sermon had the most carries among OU running backs in this game last October with nine. If I were Lincoln Riley, I’d make sure he got it the same number he did in OU’s 2017 victory – 20.
Then I’d feed Brooks and/or Stevenson, especially if I got out to any sort of double-digit lead.
---
Q: Any other advice for Riley?
Don’t get too cute. Those two reverses at Kansas last week? Not unless it’s a tie game in the second half.
Also, don’t overthink your red zone play calls. The field shrinks inside the 20, sure, but not enough to compromise all of that talent at the skill positions. Let those guys do the work. They’ll score points without the need for gadgets.
---
Q: Who are OU’s most important defenders Saturday?
Their cornerbacks. Tre Brown, Parnell Motley and Jaden Davis.
The Longhorns don’t have OU-caliber running backs, but check out their receivers: Devin Duvernay has a Big 12-best 45 grabs, Brennan Eagles averages 25.4 yards per catch and Collin Johnson is expected to return from a hamstring injury. Johnson had 15 catches for 258 yards and two touchdowns in the two OU-Texas games last year.
Kenneth Murray and Neville Gallimore have been the Sooners’ most impactful defensive players to date. They need to matter again in the Cotton Bowl.
But if Brown, Motley and Davis (with a little help from their safeties) aren’t covering Duvernay, Eagles and Johnson, OU is in for a long, difficult afternoon.
---
Q: Best candidate to come up with a big turnover?
Pat Fields. The young free safety has solidified OU’s pass coverage this season. He’ll help his corners plenty in Dallas, and should be around the ball plenty.
Sam Ehlinger isn’t one to make mistakes, but there’s always the chance of a deflected pass, maybe a stripped possession after a catch.
If that happens, I’ll bet Fields pounces.