It wasn’t Wayman, Buddy or Blake. It wasn’t Bedlam, wasn’t Texas. It wasn’t the postseason. It was at 5 p.m. on ESPN2, not 8 p.m. on Big Monday.
And yet I can’t recall any Oklahoma Sooner having a more consequential basketball game than the one Austin Reaves had at TCU Saturday.
Reaves scored 41 points on the Horned Frogs. He had never scored more than 24 as a college player.
Reaves scored 41 of OU’s 78 points. He scored 16 of OU’s 26 in the first half, 24 of OU’s 39 at the 13:29 mark of the second half and 26 of OU’s 46 at the 8:44 mark.
Reaves’ sequence of plays over the final 1:32 were as follows: four-point-play on a made 3 from the top of the arc plus the free throw... defensive rebound at one end and drive and two free throws at the other... pass to Brady Manek for game-tying 3-pointer... short jumper to win the game with 0.5 seconds remaining.
About that rebound and assist? Reaves didn’t just score 41 points, he added 6 assists, 5 boards and 3 blocked shots.
About that game-winner? Let’s see...
It vaulted the Sooners into the No. 3 seed at this week’s Big 12 Tournament, whereas a loss would have made them No. 7. Thus it kept OU from playing an extra preliminary game in Kansas City Wednesday night.
It protected the Sooners’ NCAA Tournament prospects during a weekend where several other NCAA contenders saw their bubbles pop.
It was soooo cold-blooded.
Reaves pulled up on TCU defender RJ Nembhard, drained the 12-footer, galloped to the opposite end of the court and told an ESPN camera: “It’s over for you. It’s over.”
You know what would have been over had it not been for Reaves? The game. TCU would have won by 30.
That would have made a mess of OU’s Big 12 Tournament bracket and the Sooners’ NCAA chances.
Instead, everything is in play.
The Sooners rest until Thursday night before facing 6-seed West Virginia. Should they win that one, they’ll likely tangle with Baylor in Friday’s semifinals. That’s no fun, but at least Kansas is in the other half of their draw.
The Sooners are in good NCAA shape regardless of what happens Thursday. Their NCAA Selection Committee team sheet numbers are solid – No. 44 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET), No. 47 in the College Basketball Power Index, No. 31 in Strength of Record, No. 31 in Jeff Sagarin’s ratings and No. 35 in Ken Pomeroy’s.
Also, OU has five Quadrant 1 wins, defined by home wins over teams with a NET between 1-30, neutral-site wins over teams between 1-50, and road wins over teams between 1-75.
The Sooners’ metrics might have saved them had Reaves not gone crazy at TCU. Might have. There’s one thing that tops a team’s metrics every March, though – winning. It’s a lot like the chase for the Football Four in November and December. Analytics are one thing, but winning is the best way to ensure a happy ending.
OU won at TCU Saturday, but only because Austin Reaves had the game of his life. He had one of the most meaningful games any Sooner ever has.
---
Some Big 12 Tournament predictions that are sure to be wrong:
Wednesday
8-seed Oklahoma State over 9-seed Iowa State
The Cowboys are 7-4 since February arrived, the Cyclones are 3-8.
10-seed Kansas State over 7-seed TCU
The Frogs can’t beat anybody if Desmond Bane doesn’t go off, and K-State won’t let Bane go off.
Thursday
5-seed Texas Tech over 4-seed Texas
Chris Beard wins games with good players, Shaka Smart with smoke and mirrors.
1-seed Kansas over OSU
The Pokes will need lots of 3s and lots of Udoka Azubuike fouls to hang in.
2-seed Baylor over K-State
Great teams have used this tournament to regroup in the past. This year it’s Baylor’s turn.
3-seed OU over 6-seed WVU
The Mountaineers shot 58 percent and made 22 free throws in their second-half blitz of Baylor Saturday. That won’t happen again.
Friday
Tech over KU
The Jayhawks’ outside shooting deficiency, something that could kill them in the NCAA, costs them here.
Baylor over OU
The Bears bottle up Reaves, Manek and Kristian Doolittle and roll.
Saturday
Baylor over Tech
Jared Butler caps off a tournament MVP weekend with 22 points.