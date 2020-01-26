The most joy I ever got out of covering a team was Oklahoma’s run to the 2016 Final Four. Buddy Hield, the most joyful athlete I ever covered, was out front. That meant Kobe Bryant was out front.
Hield referenced his idolization of Bryant often while at OU. The Lakers’ star was an inspiration for Hield growing up in the Bahamas, playing basketball wearing slippers on outdoor courts.
That idolization became a national story when Hield became one in 2015-16. When the Sooners won Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight games in Bryant’s southern California, the story exploded.
Bryant was in the Anaheim arena for OU’s Sweet Sixteen win. That about melted Hield’s legs. He was like a kid again he was so overwhelmed.
He was always like a kid around Bryant.
Hield loved telling the story of encountering Bryant at a Nike camp one summer during his OU career.
“I was freaking out,” he said. “That was the first time I got to meet him. I’d watched him play before. I told him how much I believed in him, believed in his game. I said I believe we’ll see it again this year to prove (skeptics) wrong. He was like, ‘I appreciate it a lot.’ An opportunity to get to meet Kobe was a blessing to me.”
When the opportunity arose again in Anaheim?
“My heart was pounding,” Hield said then. “I was like, ‘What if he doesn’t remember me? I don’t know if he watches college basketball like that.’ I turned around and said, ‘I can’t go, man. I’m too scared.’”
Bryant took the initiative and approached Hield. They posed for a picture together. The inspired National Player of the Year then went out and dropped 37 points on Oregon to lead OU to the Final Four, once more with his idol watching.
Related
But you don’t have to cover an athlete to understand his effect. You feel that influence on those you do know, those you do get to see play.
Bryant’s influence extended to athletes beyond basketball throughout my years as an OU beat writer. In the run-up to the 2015 playoff semifinal, Baker Mayfield was asked about role models.
“I’ve always been a very big fan of Kobe Bryant,” Mayfield volunteered. “Hearing all his stories, the type of competitor he is, it’s been impressive, how he handles himself and how he handles the success he’s had.”
It didn’t have to be a headline player. Several years ago we asked OU defensive end David King about a favorite Christmas gift.
“Two years ago I got a game ball when the Lakers came into town to play the Rockets,” said King, a Houston native. “He signed it ‘Kobe Bryant, Boomer Sooner.’ I got his sweatband too. It’s at home in a little glass case.”
Bryant’s sudden death, and the death of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, is devastating for current and former NBA players, and current and former college ones.
Just last October I met OU freshman guard De’Vion Harmon at Big 12 Media Day. One of the very first things he told me?
“You’ve got to struggle in practice to be great in the games. Kobe said it best. He said in practice you’re going to be more tired. You’re going to struggle a little bit more in practice. You’re playing against your teammates. They know you. They watch you play.”
Bryant’s passing is devastating for athletes on any level, for fans of whatever teams, and for all of us however many layers removed. An athlete’s impact can cut through those layers.
So yeah. Now you know what made me cry, what’s making me cry. Same thing that’s making Harmon, King and Mayfield cry, no doubt.
And Hield. Oh man, Buddy.
Same as what’s making many of you cry, since we don’t need to know a man, or even have encountered a man, to know what he meant.