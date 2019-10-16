NORMAN — Cotton Bowl, OU-Texas, 2018: Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger heaves a 50-50 ball down the sideline late in the fourth quarter of a tie game. Sooners cornerback Tre Norwood is covering intended receiver Collin Johnson, and he does two things that get him trouble — he never turns to locate Ehlinger’s pass, and he thrusts his left hand in Johnson’s chest before the ball’s arrival.
OU draws a 15-yard pass inference flag. Texas gets bailed out on second-and-11, and drives on to kick the game-winning field goal.
Cotton Bowl, OU-Texas, last Saturday: Ehlinger heaves a 50-50 ball into the the end zone midway through the fourth quarter, the Longhorns trailing 27-17. Sooners corner Parnell Motley is covering intended receiver John Burt, and he does two things that help him make a big play — he turns and finds the ball well before its arrival, and he leaps to contest the completion, extending his right arm without impeding Burt to knock away the pass.
“That’s how you position yourself as a corner down the field,” analyst Joel Klatt says on the Fox telecast. “Excellent coverage there.”
The two plays illustrate Alex Grinch’s impact in his first year as OU defensive coordinator. Grinch is getting much love for remaking the Sooners in his image — fast, precise and very aggressive — and it is well-deserved attention.
Still, we mustn’t forget about the first-year coach in charge of remaking OU’s cornerbacks.
Roy Manning first got our attention around the start of preseason camp last August with 90-second hype videos where he channeled both Ray Lewis and Gunnery Sergeant Hartman from “Full Metal Jacket.”
“The world doesn’t care! No excuse mentality!” Manning screamed into his smart phone. “Just find a way! Get it done! Right?! Get it done! Any way! Any how! Get it done, baby!”
This aligned with the attitude change Grinch and head coach Lincoln Riley had both emphasized since the defensive staff transition of last winter. It is still emphasized.
Asked about Manning this week, Riley said: “It’s as much about the mentality he’s instilled as it is the scheme and fundamentals and all that.”
That mentality was desert water for OU’s cornerbacks, the most conspicuous culprits for college football’s worst pass defense a year ago.
“That group, probably more than any defensively, needed an overhaul,” Riley said.
Manning injected confidence in Motley, Norwood (who was projected to start at nickel back before going down with a knee injury in August), Tre Brown and Jaden Davis.
He emphasized reaction, quickness and aggression, traits he knew Grinch favored from their time together on Washington State’s staff from 2015-17.
“It’s Alex’s defense. It’s my fourth year in it so I’ve got a good understanding...” Manning said in August, before Riley shielded non-coordinating assistant coaches from interviews. “Simple is best, man.”
“He already came in knowing the mentality we wanted to instill in these guys,” Riley said this week. “It’s not like we had to teach it to a new coach, then he’d teach it to his players.”
Manning has taught some. Don’t underplay that. You can’t make the jump the Sooners have, from No. 130 in pass defense to No. 37, without sharpening some basics.
OU cornerbacks are in better position. They see passes in flight, not as they land. They are more belligerent, both in contesting throws and going man-to-man against receivers in the open field.
Brown, Davis and Motley set an aggressive tone that dares both receivers and officials to do something about it. This tendency draws the occasional flag — OU corners drew some holding penalties in the Cotton Bowl last Saturday — but it plays in the Sooners’ favor much more often.
OU has allowed two completions of 30 yards or more over its first six games. Last year at this time, the Sooners had allowed completions of 65, 57, 45 (twice), 37 and 36 yards.
Pro Football Focus grades college prospects by position and conference on a weekly basis. Davis was PFF’s highest-graded cover cornerback in FBS through OU’s win over Texas Tech on Sept. 28. Brown made PFF’s All-Big 12 defense for his coverage at Kansas on Oct. 5, while Motley earned that honor coming out of OU-Texas.
Credit Brown and Motley for their progression and Davis, a freshman, for his quick maturation. Manning, though, has provided the base.
It started with a heck of a first impression during camp. That was the attitude kicking in.
Since, we’ve seen something more aligned with sound, swift defense and smart, secure pass coverage. That’s the technical difference.
This isn’t just Grinch’s overhaul, but Manning’s as well.
“He’s done a good job trying to get the most out of those kids, and I think they’ve responded,” Riley said. “A lot of those guys have played the best they’ve played for us in a sustained period...
“He’s done a good job holding those guys accountable. Brings a consistent energy, a passion for it day in and day and certainly has a great feel for what we’re doing.”