Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs off the field after the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

ATLANTA — Jalen Hurts doesn’t allow you inside his head, or heart, very often. That made what he said in the aftermath of Saturday’s 63-28 setback to LSU as surprising as it was revealing.

Asked to put his experience at Oklahoma in perspective, Hurts said: “It’s hard to just sit here and reflect on four years, a whole year with my brothers this year, all of that right now. It hurts me. You talk about how much it means to you and the team. It’s supposed to hurt. This is not a good feeling. This is a feeling I’ve never felt before. It hurts me in my heart, you know?

“When I decided to come to this school, I told coach Riley, ‘I’m going to go win you a national championship.’ And I failed to do that.

“Moving forward, I definitely hope... I’ve already told them, ‘I hope that you guys learn from this. I hope everybody learns from this.’

“It hurts me the most because usually, when you come up short in something, you can come back and you can fix it. I can’t come back and fix it. I’ll never play college football again.”

Hurts had a rough game on a night he needed to rise to the occasion opposite Joe Burrow. I imagine the hard-liners among the OU fan base are pretty upset with him.

If they read those sobering comments, I imagine they’re going to feel quite differently. I hope so.

Gallery: Ian Maule's photos from LSU-OU

Guerin Emig

