ATLANTA — Let’s begin with a deep breath and some reason.
Lincoln Riley, who has only known Big 12 Conference championships, Heisman Trophy-winning/contending quarterbacks and College Football Playoffs as a head coach, is still ahead of schedule.
So is Alex Grinch. Oklahoma fans just wanted their defense to be respectable. Grinch made it pretty good, really, in his first year as coordinator.
Jalen Hurts had a splendid season. Kenneth Murray had some splendid moments. CeeDee Lamb had so many of them he is worthy of being considered the best receiver in school history.
Those facts are as indisputable now as they were before OU’s 63-28 loss to LSU in Saturday’s CFP semifinal Peach Bowl. Members of a program, and fans who root for them, will realize this after their anger wears off. It’s textbook perspective.
But here is another fact: What happened at Mercedes-Benz Stadium was embarrassing. You can recognize the good from a season and still curse the terrible way it ended.
“This team has been an absolute joy to coach,” Riley said. “There’s been a lot of adversity this team has had to deal with. Some the outside (world) doesn’t know about. Had to fight through a lot just to get here.
“You balance that with the disappointment of not winning and accomplishing your ultimate goal, and on top of that not playing our best.”
The Sooners needed their very best to beat LSU, a fast, ferocious and precise team. They weren’t even close.
Hurts misfired consistently on a night counterpart Joe Burrow threw seven touchdown passes in the first half. OU’s longest running play was 12 yards on a night the Tigers ran the ball with purpose.
The Sooners didn’t block effectively and didn’t get after LSU’s blockers any harder. They chose to drop into coverage, mostly, allowing the Tigers to send out five receivers without any stressing whether they could protect Burrow.
The result was Peach Bowl history for Burrow and favorite target Justin Jefferson.
It wasn’t a sound night for OU’s coaches or players. The Sooners were flagged eight times and lost safety Brendan Radley-Hiles to a targeting ejection when he launched himself at LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire when Edwards-Helaire wasn’t even around the ball.
OU was already down injured safety Delarrin Turner-Yell. Radley-Hiles’ misjudgment forced Grinch into using a second backup safety. Jefferson cooked them both.
Riley lamented coverage busts atypical of his defense this year. He and Hurts both regretted offensive shortcomings.
“The missed opportunities we had, leaving money on the table, going out there and taking advantage of every opportunity we have against teams like this,” Hurts said. “I mean, games like this, you’ve got to maximize it.”
The whole thing felt similar to the 2005 Orange Bowl, though I maintain that night was worse. That was a national championship, not a semifinal. That OU team had more future pros, Adrian Peterson among them.
This Sooners bunch overachieved, as Riley hinted in postgame. They got a chain reaction of breaks down the stretch of the season to get into the playoff.
It’s just there is no hiding from the wrong end of 63-28, same as there wasn’t 15 years ago when the final against USC was 55-19. That leaves a mark.
It isn’t permanent. The Sooners bounced back from that Orange Bowl debacle, won the 2006 and ’07 Big 12 championships and played for the ’08 national title. It’s a good bet OU will contend similarly the next few years.
It was just hard to see that through all of those blank stares of resignation on the Sooners’ sideline as the clock ticked mercifully away.
“The momentum from tonight, believe me, it will take a while for us to all get over this,” Grinch said.
Grinch also found some perspective, saying: “Assign the appropriate weight to it and in due time, we’ll do that. Obviously, right now, it’s awfully frustrating.”
That was etched across those stares on the sideline.
When the game ended, several players rose from their depths, walked onto the field to congratulate the Tigers, and then started congratulating and consoling each other as they headed for the tunnel. That was encouraging to notice.
They put in a year’s effort, together, to have a worthy season. One dreadful game shouldn’t undo that.
“Just putting yourself here four times in five years… I mean, that’s so hard to do, man,” Riley said. “It’s so hard to do.”
That’s another fact, same as this: 63-28 is so hard to take.