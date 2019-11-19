Last week before the big Baylor game, Oklahoma needed to both win out and get some help in order to reach the College Football Playoff. Now it goes beyond help.
The Sooners need upheaval.
They won at Baylor despite falling behind 28-3 and playing without their most dynamic player, and moved up just one spot Tuesday in the CFP top 25, to No. 9 from No. 10.
Never mind the three SEC giants in the top five, one-loss OU is still looking up at one-loss No. 8 Penn State, which defeated Indiana on Saturday; one-loss No. 7 Utah, which routed UCLA; and one-loss No. 6 Oregon, which beat Arizona.
Penn State should be eliminated from contention with a second loss at No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday, but Utah and Oregon look more entrenched every week.
The Sooners gained no ground despite scoring a bigger victory Saturday than Utah or Oregon has recorded all season.
“Clearly the committee was impressed with Oklahoma’s comeback in that game,” playoff committee chairman Rob Mullens said during his ESPN post-rankings interview.
Mullens later detailed that the committee considered the fact OU played without star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, saying: “CeeDee is a great player and a key part of their team. We were aware that he was not in the game and that they beat a ranked team on the road, for sure.”
Compared to the Pac-12 co-leaders, then, what’s holding OU back? Is it the loss at Kansas State? Oregon lost to Auburn, currently ranked No. 15, at a neutral site. Utah lost at Southern Cal, currently No. 23.
Does the Sooners’ lone loss counterbalance the fact that their win at Baylor trumps Oregon’s marquee victory at USC or Utah’s signature win at Washington?
“It probably depends by committee member,” Mullens said. “Remember, we’re looking at full resume. We’re looking at every win, every loss and how those games played out and unfolded.”
He could have stopped at “depends by committee member.” This is as subjective a process as ever, the only constant being the committee chairman always falls back on a catch phrase when asked to explain himself (Mullens’ is “This is an art, not a science.”)
What matters, same as before, isn’t the “why” but the “what.” The “what” for OU worked out nicely in playoff years 2015, ’17 and ’18. It isn’t favoring them this time.
However vague, the committee simply isn’t as high on the Sooners as it is the five one-loss teams ranked ahead of them. It isn’t too high on the Big 12, either, since Baylor has been the only other conference team to sniff the top 10.
The Bears were No. 13 last Saturday night, the Sooners beat them, and still they are far enough down the rankings for ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit to say Tuesday night: “Where are they gonna make the move? It looks like the Big 12 champ, for now, is on the outside looking in.”
“They just played Baylor and didn’t get a big bump,” analyst David Pollack said about the Sooners. “They’re not gonna get it the second time, either (in a Big 12 title game rematch).”
No, they aren’t. The committee has made it clear it isn’t enough for OU to keep winning. A bunch of teams ahead of them must start losing.
Again, Penn State should fall in Columbus on Saturday. Utah, though, finishes at 4-6 Arizona and against 4-6 Colorado. Oregon closes at 5-5 Arizona State and against 5-5 Oregon State.
If the Utes and Ducks don’t go haywire, they’ll play against each other for a Pac-12 championship and potential playoff berth, regardless of what OU does against TCU or in Bedlam the next two Saturdays.
If No. 5 Alabama doesn’t lose to Auburn on Nov. 30, it appears the Crimson Tide will get in over OU.
If No. 4 Georgia doesn’t take a second loss, and beats No. 1 LSU in the SEC Championship, the Bulldogs definitely will get in over the Sooners. So will LSU in that case.
On top of everything else, then, OU could really use a Georgia loss Saturday against Texas A&M or the following week at Georgia Tech.
Or the Sooners will take No. 3 Clemson losing at South Carolina on Nov. 30, then again in the ACC Championship.
Or No. 2 Ohio State losing at Michigan on Nov. 30, then again in the Big Ten Championship. And that better not be against Minnesota or the one-loss Gophers likely will pass OU. So the Sooners really need Minnesota to lose to Wisconsin on Nov. 30.
And if that sounds like full-on upheaval, that’s pretty much what the Sooners are left with.