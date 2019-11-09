NORMAN — Much of Saturday broke right for the Oklahoma Sooners in College Football Playoff terms.
Baylor rallied to beat TCU, and so next week’s Sooners-Bears showdown still gets maximum value.
Minnesota pinned a loss on Penn State, the No. 4 team in the College Football Playoff. OU began the weekend No. 9. That’s helpful.
LSU won at No. 3 Alabama. That’s helpful, too, since one-loss LSU is more trouble for one-loss OU than one-loss Alabama. Confusing, I know. Just trust me.
This is how it goes when a team loses like the Sooners lost at Kansas State two weeks ago. You watch scoreboards and keep track of implications. It can be exhausting.
It can also be somewhat pointless when the team that needs help elsewhere doesn’t help itself. And that brings us to the ultimate takeaway after the first post-playoff ranking Saturday of the season: I don’t know how much confidence the Sooners possibly gain moving forward based on what they did, never mind everyone else.
Parnell Motley intercepted Brock Purdy’s two-point pass with 24 seconds remaining, securing OU’s 42-41 survival of Iowa State. Motley first wrestled the ball from intended receiver La’Michael Pettway in the side of the end zone, then intercepted it, and then the Sooners celebrated like they’d just clinched a playoff berth.
I don’t blame them for that. You win in November, and dramatically at that, to stay in the race, you can dance a little.
But to settle down from that scene is to realize something more solemn — the Sooners need to win out to make the playoff, and there is no way they can win out playing like they did Saturday night.
They led 28-7 midway through the second quarter, then 35-14 at the half. They led 42-21 with 3:47 remaining in the third quarter... And then, with pockets of empty seats throughout the stadium due to fans who figured it was a done deal, they just about came undone.
The Cyclones made plays. Purdy wound up throwing five touchdown passes. Breece Hall ran for 110 yards.
Their defense held OU to one first down and 25 yards in the fourth quarter, allowing the offense to mount a 20-point comeback. They showed guts, just like they did in coming here and winning outright two years ago.
But let’s not kid ourselves. The Sooners did just as much to lose the game as the Cyclones did to win it. And you can’t go around doing that in November if you are serious about being a playoff team.
The “complete team,” “complete game” Sooners of their 7-0 start have faded. That version would have grabbed any one of those 21-point leads built Saturday night and made it 28, then 35 and maybe even 42.
That version is a playoff team, regardless of what’s going on in the other Power 5 conferences. Even if the schedule was a little softer then, that version stepped on the throttle until it was through the floor.
That’s the OU team that must return next Saturday at Baylor, then show up again to play TCU, and travel to Oklahoma State for Bedlam.
That’s the Sooners team that must gun it at AT&T Stadium so as to win a fifth straight Big 12 title and at least position itself for a fourth playoff berth in five years.
Those Sooners struck with Jalen Hurts, CeeDee Lamb and any number of weapons and kept striking. Those Sooners tackled you on first and second down, then hit you even harder to get off the field on third.
We saw those guys more than we didn’t when it was 28-7 and 35-14 Saturday night, sort of like we saw them in the fourth quarter in the loss at Kansas State.
Lincoln Riley needs to see them again for more than mere portions of games very soon.
The big plays that helped forge the three big leads, and Motley’s game-saving play in the end zone, were enough Saturday night. They were barely enough, one-point enough.
That, combined with developments elsewhere, carry the Sooners into another week of playoff contention.
But how much longer does this last at this rate?
OU’s playoff hopes hinge on games played elsewhere, yes, but also on a team that’s gone elsewhere — the Sooners that went 7-0 and rendered scoreboard watching something you chose to do, not had to.