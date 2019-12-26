ATLANTA — It was Finals Week at OU and the Sooners had just started recovering from their grueling Big 12 Championship win over Baylor. Linebacker Kenneth Murray didn’t expect a text message from his head coach, but there it was.
“We all got it. Coach Riley wanted to have a team meeting,” Murray said Thursday from Peach Bowl Media Day. “Usually during that time coaches are out recruiting and stuff like that. I was kind of surprised.”
Then Murray joined his fellow captains for a half-hour pre-meeting chat with Riley and understood. The third-year coach, tired of losing in the College Football Playoff, was ready to change his routine.
“Coach Riley called it ‘Fall Camp No. 2,’” fullback Jeremiah Hall said of OU’s revised approach to bowl practice. “It was our mentality. We needed to go in thinking it’s the beginning of the season, come in fast and just be prepared mentally more than anything.”
There were physical adjustments included.
“Practices were extremely competitive,” safety Pat Fields said. “We did a lot of good-on-good, a lot of one-on-ones.”
“We were real physical and had a lot of competition out there for about a week and a half,” inside receiver Lee Morris said.
“No going through the motions, put it like that,” left guard Marquis Hayes said. “Also, working on ourselves instead of working on LSU. Bettering ourselves.”
There was more attention to detail in the film and weight rooms, and a lot more out on the field.
“We practiced things over and over again,” cornerback Tre Brown said. “We were so in sync. Everybody was on the same page.”
The Sooners suffered from some gaps in fundamentals against Alabama and Georgia the last two playoff semifinals. Why not try a more introspective approach in this year’s playoff buildup?
OU was physical against the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs, but not physical enough. Why not get a little tougher in preparations this time?
Why not promote a bunker mentality like you do every August in preseason camp? The cohesion couldn’t hurt, especially when tasked with toppling a 14-point favorite.
Players were around each other more this month than past Decembers. They were home less.
“If not going home before the game or not having as much down time means we win this game, and we go on to win the next game and do what we need to do, don’t send me home ever,” Murray said. “That’s how I feel.”
That’s how Murray and the captains met Riley’s revised plan back on Finals Week, signaling it would be just as well received at the full team meeting.
“Everybody bought in, young guys, older guys, whatever position they were in,” defensive tackle Neville Gallimore said. “Guys knew that we had an opportunity to do something special. Let’s make the most out of it.”
That was certainly a big part of the idea, taking full advantage of a chance afforded only four of 130 FBS teams every year.
But this was also about owning up to the notion it was time to change.
“We’ve been so close the last couple years,” Hayes said.
“It was necessary. It was very necessary,” safety Brendan Radley-Hiles said. “Sometimes you have to make more sacrifices to get more blessings.”
“I think it was extremely important,” Murray said. “It was a common sense approach. You can’t keep going into the same situation doing the same things over and over again. You’re only going to get the same results.
“It was good for us to take a different approach this time. It was good for us to get a different mentality. As a result we’re in great position to feel confident going into this game. I’m just ready to play.”
