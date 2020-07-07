Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) runs past Texas Longhorns defensive back D'Shawn Jamison (5) while scoring a touchdown during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma defensive lineman Neville Gallimore (90) waves an OU flag after his team's 34-27 victory over Texas in an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
Oklahoma fans sing the alma mater while a pair ofTexas fans wait during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Fair goers ride the swings in front of the Cotton Bowl before the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) runs past Texas Longhorns defensive back D'Shawn Jamison (5) while scoring a touchdown during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts reacts after throwing a TD pass during the Red River Showdown against Texas at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Oct. 12. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
ian Maule
Oklahoma defensive lineman Neville Gallimore (90) waves an OU flag after his team's 34-27 victory over Texas in an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
Oklahoma fans sing the alma mater while a pair ofTexas fans wait during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
ian Maule
Fair goers ride the swings in front of the Cotton Bowl before the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
They canceled the State Fair of Texas Tuesday, and Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione said he “hopes” OU-Texas can still happen at the Cotton Bowl. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said he “anticipates” that being the case.
All parties can hope and anticipate all they want. There is only one sensible thing to do.
Relocate.
Move OU-Texas from the Cotton Bowl Oct. 10 to Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Or to Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.
Sit down with State Fair and city of Dallas big shots. Make sure they understand that this is a one-off, that the game will return in 2021. Extend the current contract another year through 2026 as a show of good faith.
But be clear: Hosting OU-Texas on one of the campuses is the surest path to safety during a pandemic.
I don’t know how you determine who hosts. Castiglione vs. Del Conte in an eat-off, maybe. Toby Keith vs. Jerry Jeff Walker in a sing-off. Jim “J.R.” Ross and Matthew McConaughey face off in OU-Texas trivia.
Home field advantage won’t ultimately matter anyhow, since they will be lucky to fill half of either socially distanced stadium.
Keeping the players healthy? That’s what ultimately matters.
OU-Texas on campus means one of the teams is home. That automatically cuts the risk of travel in half. Sounds healthier than making both teams jet to Dallas.
OU-Texas on campus means the host can implement wellness protocols that either school should be immersed in by then. The host can certainly take care of the home team, and help take care of the visiting one.
OU-Texas in Dallas means you are counting on the Cotton Bowl to help sanitize the environment for everyone. Remember, this is a facility where if you aren’t careful, you’ll stand in line for a corny dog under a leaky waste disposal pipe.
This was going to be a terrible risk even before the State Fair cancellation. Maybe all parties charged straight ahead anyhow for the sake of 100 years of tradition. Big Tex, the giant Ferris wheel, the team bus rides onto the fairgrounds and all that.
Now that the fair is off, we’re left with a football game in a half-empty stadium which both teams must leave their COVID-19 bubbles to get to. There is potential for some color and some pageantry without the fair, but it will look and feel far less brilliant.
I’ve been to one OU football game at the Cotton Bowl that didn’t involve the fair – OU’s 2002 Cotton Bowl win over Arkansas. It was a dreary experience, mostly because an OU game at the Cotton Bowl without everything happening outside the Cotton Bowl is like Willy Wonka without his Chocolate Factory.
OU-Texas beats OU-Arkansas, I realize, but OU-Texas without OU-Texas ambiance is still a bringdown. This reality would crash down on the Cotton Bowl Oct. 10 along with those coronavirus droplets.
You put the game in Norman or Austin just this once? That's a sturdier umbrella against those droplets.
That’s brilliant color and pageantry, potentially.
That’s commerce pumped into the host city during a season where college-town commerce will assuredly take a dive.
That’s a historical anomaly for TV to serve viewers, a ratings feast. ESPN and FOX execs might even assist Castiglione and Del Conte with the State Fair/city of Dallas renegotiation.
The contract will likely be a sticking point. Same for the annual $500,000 payout to both the Sooners and Longhorns for playing in the Cotton Bowl. That is valuable money at a time like this.
Revenue does not supersede the interest of the players, however. Nor does tradition.
It is in the players’ interest to be protected this fall, whatever the cost. It is in the universities’ interest to provide that protection.
It is in OU’s and Texas’ interests to play their football game on campus this October, as tucked into their bubbles as possible, just this one time.
Tuesday’s cancellation of the State Fair of Texas should cue preparations and negotiations to make that so.
View from the field: See the best images as Oklahoma faces Texas in the Red River Showdown
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
CEEDEE LAMB
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
OU-TEXAS 2019
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
CEEDEE LAMB
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
OU DEFENSE
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
OUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything crimson and cream
Proud father of Gretchen and Holden. Devoted husband to Christy, who has been my best friend since biology class at Booker T. Washington. I covered the Oklahoma Sooners for 15 years. That was both challenging and rewarding. Now I get to write columns.
918-859-4959 All Phases Interior & Exterior Residential & Commercial Improving Northeast Oklahoma area homes for over 40 years. Free Estimates, 100% financing available. Senior & Veteran Discount Why not give us a call, it may cost less than you think! Summer Savings!! 30% OFF!