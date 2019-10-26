MANHATTAN, Kan. — Two years ago, Oklahoma came here with a superior team. The Sooners played poorly for a half, heard about it from coach Lincoln Riley, then went out and cleaned up their mess.
They beat a decent Kansas State squad as everyone expected they would. It wasn’t easy, but they won. Baker Mayfield went on to the Heisman Trophy, the Sooners to the College Football Playoff.
Saturday afternoon, OU arrived at Bill Snyder Family Stadium a three-touchdown favorite. The Sooners played poorly for a half, heard about it from Riley...
And then they went out and made a bigger mess.
They were outscored 24-0 over 17 minutes, fell miserably behind and wound up losing to a team that came in 1-2 in the Big 12 Conference. Now quarterback Jalen Hurts is on the outside of the Heisman race. OU is on the outside of the playoff race.
And while this could be a temporary development, the Sooners need a lot of help to get where they want to go. For goodness sake, they’re behind Baylor in the Big 12 race.
It was a crushing setback, the kind that requires analysis beyond “They didn’t execute on offense” and “They didn’t tackle on defense.”
Oh, the Sooners did neither consistently enough to prevail, but there is more at work here. Consider the difference from two years ago, when OU kept its head in Manhattan and overcame a 21-10 halftime deficit.
Riley’s quote then: “I knew we were going to have to take our intensity level, our mentality to another level in the second half. You can come in as a coach, yell, scream, do whatever you want, they either respond or they don’t. And our guys, not that they responded to me, they responded to the situation and the challenge that we had.”
Riley’s quote when I asked if he had a similar moment Saturday, with OU behind 24-23: “Nah, it didn’t work. It was a little like déjà vu coming in at half. It felt very, very similar. I honestly felt like our team had a shot of momentum. We had some juice about us when we came in... I almost wish the third quarter started right then. Our guys left ready to play.
“We went out there in the third quarter, we had a couple of stall-outs offensively, and then I thought we just kind of got away from doing our job.”
This setback was about missed tackles and missed touchdowns, about schemes both poorly devised by coaches and poorly carried out by players. That’s straight football.
But it was also about a word Riley hit on two years ago — mentality.
Something is screwy when the best offense in college football goes back-to-back possessions without a single first down, as OU did in Saturday’s third quarter. When that team is outgained 173-12 in the quarter, and outscored 17-0. When that team fumbles a kickoff return and starts a series with 12 men on the field, two more stains on the Sooners’ third quarter.
“You think that we’ll come out after halftime and, ‘Let’s make some plays, and kinda turn the tide on this deal,’” OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “And when it doesn’t immediately happen, all of a sudden, you say, ‘OK, wait a second now. It’s gonna take more resilience on our part.’”
It was gonna take more than the Sooners had to offer. That was as disappointing as the missed tackles and touchdowns.
The Sooners were supposed to have grown from two years ago. Riley was coaching his seventh game then. Grinch was still Washington State’s defensive coordinator.
Everything about OU’s 2019 season coming into K-State indicated Riley’s steady hand combined with Grinch’s defensive overhaul made these Sooners different. It made them better.
You can still think that — we’ll see what OU does in November — but you sure don’t know that. Not after what happened here.
“Obviously we lost our composure,” Grinch said.
“Our poise today wasn’t good enough,” defensive captain Kenneth Murray said.
“We’ve gotta get our minds right,” Hurts said. “We’ve gotta take the right approach, no casualness at all.”
Were the Sooners too casual Saturday? Did they let K-State’s 1-2 Big 12 record get in their heads? Or the fact they took 10-0 and 17-7 leads in the first quarter?
“I didn’t feel that, but if (so), we’re not very mentally tough,” Riley said. “We talked all week about how this was going to be a battle.”
Riley also said: “We were kind of too based on our results. When we forgot about that and just started playing, we played better. Honestly, it was almost like getting down the amount we did kind of freed us up. Then we just started playing and we quit worrying about the mistakes or things that didn’t go our way. Then we played the way we hoped we would the whole game.”
By then it was too late.
Now everything that seemed so attainable coming to Manhattan — another Big 12 championship, another Heisman, another playoff appearance, maybe even a playoff victory — is in doubt.
Now OU’s growth is in doubt, and that’s worst of all.