NORMAN – Jalen Hurts has made it clear he is a closed book.
The Oklahoma quarterback isn’t much on self reflection or self criticism. He reveals even less about upcoming opponents.
If you hope to pull anything remotely interesting from Hurts at his weekly press briefing, you are better off going outside the box.
My attempt at outside the box Monday was asking Hurts if he reached out to former Alabama teammate Tua Tagovailoa after Tagovailoa sustained an ankle injury against Tennessee Oct. 19.
“Yeah, I’ve talked to him. I reached out to him and gave him my condolences,” Hurts answered. “I hope he heals and gets better.”
So that’s something.
I assumed the relationship between Hurts and Tagovailoa was solid, since it seems most every relationship between Hurts and anyone connected to the Alabama program is solid. It appears that’s the case.
A rare opening presented, I asked Hurts if he communicated with Tagovailoa often this season.
“I talked to him maybe three or four weeks ago or so,” he responded, “just catching up and talking ball and talking as friends.”
I have about 50 follow-up questions on that topic, let alone another 500 topics related to Hurts joining the Sooners last January and then joining Tagovailoa as a Heisman Trophy candidate this season.
Too bad I have 500 times more interest in the answers than the answerer.
I do have one thing going for me.
Monday afternoon Hurts answered several different questions – about the Kansas State loss and the upcoming Iowa State game and OU’s off week and OU’s playoff situation – by saying he just wants “to be 1-0 this week.” I was pretty certain if I asked about Tagovailoa, he’d tell me the same. But he didn’t.
He didn’t exactly open wide, but with Hurts – and this goes for reporters as well as linebackers –you take what little cracks you can get.