Two things in life require Twitter-apy: episodes of Breaking Bad and Oklahoma football meltdowns.
At least the Sooners are still around, and still capable of losing as 23-point favorites.
Let’s get to it...
From @GonzoStrangelove: “All three are true regarding the game: 1) Oklahoma played terribly on all three sides of the ball. 2) Kansas State played lights out on all three sides and straight up whooped us. 3) Unless there is a rule or replay angle we aren’t aware of, the final call was in error.
Thanks, Gonzo.
There is plenty below on 1) and 2). As for 3)...
As I understand it, Trejan Bridges did illegally touch OU’s onside kick, and even if he was blocked on the play as it appears, replay officials can’t make that determination.
I guess the Big 12 got the call right – I’m still a little too confused to know for sure – but the lack of clarity to the postgame pool reporter (our own Kelly Hines) and the squirrely explanation on today’s teleconference by officials coordinator Greg Burks has painted the conference in a drab light.
The league has flunked yet another PR test.
Having typed that, I refuse to blame Saturday’s loss on what happened during the onside kick. I hate to even bring it up, because it gives the Sooners an out for a game they wholly deserved to lose. They screwed up Saturday long before the conference did.
---
From @918_Chris: “What do you think gummed up the offense? I’m genuinely confused by the performance.”
Thanks, Chris. So am I.
It seems crazy to burn an offense after it scored 41 points and its quarterback amassed nearly 500 yards. But we’ve been through this (a lot) the past four years – if the defense is having a bad day, it’s on the offense to overcome.
Why didn’t the offense overcome?
1 – Everyone was out of rhythm for whatever reason. Even the big plays – the flea-flicker that went for 70 yards to Nick Basquine, or Jalen Hurts’ third-and-long conversion to CeeDee Lamb in the first quarter – were sloppy and slow to develop.
2 – K-State snuffed out some of Lincoln Riley’s tried-and-true stuff. The Wildcats were all over the run plays where one side of OU’s offensive line pulls and leads Kennedy Brooks or Trey Sermon. They also ruined a play where Lamb went and motion and Hurts threw the other way to Rambo.
You’d swear that would work, that the Wildcats would overload toward Lamb. It didn’t because Hurts threw a soft pass and K-State was disciplined enough to stay home and tip it away when it came.
3 – Hurts’ numbers were strong, but he wasn’t particularly sharp. OU’s offensive line was average at best. Riley, by his standard, had a lousy day of play-calling.
---
From @Bossman_78: “I think there was 1 play that changed the whole game. It was bad from the start, and if you take it out, I think we win the game. The trick play to Basquine, when he passed it to Rambo. 14-point swing, and it got KState going. Bad call.”
Thanks, Boss. It was bad from the start. Nick Basquine slipped after catching Hurts’ lateral. K-State alertly covered the primary receiver (Trey Sermon) OU had hoped to spring wide open.
Riley called the play from his own 21-yard line with less than a minute remaining in the first half.
Considering time, place and circumstance (OU was nursing a 20-17 lead and the Wildcats already had momentum on their side), Riley would have been better served handing off and getting to the locker room with the lead, or allowing Hurts to take a deep shot out of one of OU’s more basic plays.
I’ll allow you that.
---
From @SoonerFan67: “It hit him in the chest! He has to make the catch. Not a bad call. Riley has called those types of plays all season. When they go for TDs, do you say bad play call?”
Thanks, 67. I’ll allow this as well.
If Charleston Rambo makes the catch around the OU 40, then turns upfield for another 10 to 20 yards, we’re not having this discussion. That’s something he does nine times out of 10.
Or if Rambo simply drops the ball instead of unluckily steering it to K-State DB A.J. Parker, this isn’t a tweeting point.
So it goes when a coach rolls the dice and the suckers fall completely off the table.
---
From @soonerspark: “Everyone will find out if this was an anomaly soon enough. The real issue is what is going on with RBs. Is that an indictment of the line, Riley or Hurts?
Thanks, Park. A fair question.
My question in response to the question: Is what’s going with the running backs on a one-off, or a trending issue? Let’s see...
Here is the combined number of carries by OU running backs game by game in chronological order: 21, 26, 23, 19, 23, 17, 22 and 6. The 6 at Kansas State, then, looks like a one-off. So what the heck went down?
Well, the line got stepped on in early run-blocking.
Riley certainly didn’t commit to the run – the number “6” tells you that – but I will give you two things to consider. One, the Sooners ran just 53 plays. Any statistics are going to be affected by that low a number.
And two, Riley has always been a run-game closer. He, like Bob Stoops before him, wants his tailbacks grinding games out after the quarterback and receivers have opened them up. That’s when those tailbacks’ carries have been inflated typically.
Well, Riley never got that chance Saturday because the Sooners were unusually behind.
As for Hurts... Let’s review his carry totals to date: 16, 8, 14, 9, 10, 17, 10 and 19.
One week, Hurts has a tendency to pull the ball and keep it. The next, not so much. That seems to be the pattern here.
Saturday, he carried the ball more than his running backs did for the first time this season. By a wide margin. I don’t have a valuable explanation for that.
---
From @AllenMcKellips: “Not saying it’s true but at times it looks like Westbrook out there, hero ball with Jalen pulling it constantly. Just my opinion.”
Thanks, Allen.
My read is that Hurts isn’t playing “hero ball” so much as doing something he has always been most comfortable doing.
Nobody ever questioned his ability running with football. The knock when he was at Alabama was he wasn’t a consistent enough passer.
So he comes to Oklahoma and develops as a passer. But it’s not like he’s ever going to shake his DNA. He feels natural tucking and running. He’s still pretty good at it, judging by his 7.8 yard-per-carry average.
For what it’s worth, I think Riley is probably OK with a quarterback who averages 7.8 ypc tucking and running as well.
He just has to remind that quarterback, gently, that Brooks averages 8.0.
---
From @gregcspencer: “Where was Stevenson? A few weeks ago there were conversations he may be OU’s best back.”
Thanks, Greg.
He’s referencing Rhamondre Stevenson, who I don’t even remember being in the backfield at K-State. If I were Riley, I’d be sure Brooks and Sermon got more than three carries apiece before worrying about Stevenson.
But yeah, a guy who runs for 109 yards in a Big 12 game, even if it was Kansas, needs to at least be a presence.
---
From @jslemaker: “There were signs the defense wasn’t as good as they seemed, especially the DBs. The surprise was the interior defense getting manhandled. The front seven was atrocious.”
Thanks, man.
OU needed more up front no doubt. That’s an offense that demands you man up and play strong. The only defensive lineman or linebacker who played strong was nose tackle Q Overton. K-State neutralized linebacker Kenneth Murray and nose Neville Gallimore went missing. That can’t happen again.
The DBs got caught doing something they’ve gotten away with more often than not – putting their hands on receivers downfield. Saturday, officials threw a few flags and it kept the defense on the field as a result.
I don’t blame defensive coordinator Alex Grinch or cornerbacks coach Roy Manning for encouraging the physicality. Doing so has helped instill a confidence that has played a major role in the defensive turnaround.
But it isn’t exactly legal. Not all the time anyhow.
Tre Brown, Jaden Davis and Parnell Motley can be handsy with receivers. It sets a tone. It cuts down on big plays.
It’s just if an officiating crew wants to call a game by the book, the Sooners are going to see some flags.
---
From @SJCollier: “We got picked apart by a team that averaged 20 ppg vs. Miss State, OSU, TCU and Baylor. We got picked part by a truly average QB who has completed 59 percent of his passes for his career. We got no pressure for the 2nd straight week, no turnovers 3rd straight. Regression.”
Thanks, SJ.
Perspective is crazy, isn’t it? If I’m a columnist in Wichita, Topeka or KC, I’m writing about Skylar Thompson’s defining game as K-State quarterback, and how his offensive coordinator coached circles around Grinch.
Maybe it was just one of those days where everything felt and went right for the other team.
Or maybe there is something to that lack of pressure, of coverage.
There definitely is something to that lack of turnovers. Grinch alluded to it in postgame – what was once an annoyance is now a major issue that was exposed in Manhattan.
---
From @justasoonerfan: “Just checking... We only lost one game today, right? The other 7 still count? Just curious based on the reactions.”
Thanks, JASF.
Here’s why OU fans are so upset, and why I came down on the Sooners so hard in my game-day column: We were all led to believe this team was different.
We believed Grinch had made the defense stronger and Hurts had made everyone’s minds sharper. That Grinch’s past at Ohio State/Washington State and Hurts’ at Alabama was going to rub off.
And by rub off I mean permanently.
To see the defense revert back to Mike Stoops-ian form, and to see K-State have such an edge in mentality (see: a 17-0 third quarter that became 24-0 early in the fourth) was alarming.
Of course the Sooners can return to the form of their 7-0 start again. They should still win the Big 12 and go to a sweet New Year’s Six bowl.
But the playoff is suddenly in doubt because the Sooners just played a game that leaves everybody in some doubt about them.
---
From @nmitchum: “I came into this season thinking this was a reload year. Didn’t think they would be this good on either side yet... They built expectations and I still believe they can do something great.”
Thanks, Mr. Mitchum. Very interesting perspective.
The offense averages 598.4 yards per game and 9.54 per play (next best in FBS is 7.56 and 561.4) despite starting a new quarterback and four new offensive linemen.
The defense allows 338.8 per game one year after allowing 453.8. It ranks No. 30 instead of No. 114.
No year is ever a “reload year” at OU. It’s the hard truth for a college football royal. But Mr. Mitchum presents a reasonable possibility – in some ways this version of the Sooners has overachieved.
He’s also right. They can do something great. It’s just going to be a little bit tougher now.
---
From @cadmandew: “The biggest thing is there is no tempo offense unless necessary. With Baker and Kyler 1st and 2nd quarters were to wear the opponent down. Guess this Oline or the QB can’t go tempo?
Thanks, Dew.
There isn’t as much tempo this season, which I chalk up to two things: 1, It is tougher to play faster with a remade offensive line that doesn’t have the same synchronicity; and 2, A slower tempo means you’re not scoring quite as fast and, therefore, giving your defense more rest.
Nobody had any issues with tempo when the Sooners were 7-0. The offense was still a juggernaut and now the defense was getting some recovery time, which helped that defense to a top-30 ranking.
Maybe the Sooners speed things up a tad Nov. 9 against Iowa State. Or maybe they keep their pace and assume they’re simply going to play a lot better than they did in Manhattan.
---
From @Big12Bam: “Maybe the Big 12 is a really good league with a bunch of good to great coaches and this is the new normal?”
Thanks, Bam.
The OU team that went 7-0 was great. The Sooners played a mediocre game at K-State, but there’s nothing keeping them from being great again, starting a week for Saturday against Iowa State.
I still think they’ll win the Big 12 and play in a New Year’s Six bowl. It’s just going to be a little harder to reach the playoff now.
---
Tweet from @lpadler7: “OU won’t have to worry about any playoff game.”
Thanks, Larrry.
Someone pointed out that when the Sooners trailed 48-23 in the fourth quarter, it resembled Ohio State’s 49-20 loss to Purdue from 2018. The Buckeyes won the rest of their games, but never lived down that shockingly awful setback in West Lafayette.
The comparison was right on at the time. No way do the Sooners come back from a 25-point loss in the minds of playoff committee members. Not barring total November chaos.
Well, OU wound up losing by 7. The Sooners put up a good fight. They might have even gotten the game to overtime had Bridges been 10 yards downfield instead of 9 when he deflected the onside kick. They might have even won in overtime.
Didn’t happen, though. So it becomes a matter of:
1 -- The Sooners winning the rest of their games. That isn’t as obvious at it appeared before 11 a.m. Saturday.
2 – Deciding which is better: Having undefeated heavyweights Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State all lose as well and throwing the playoff picture into a complete fog... Or having all three heavyweights remain unbeaten and taking your chances against fewer fellow 1-loss teams for the last remaining playoff spot.
My advice is to focus on 1, at least through OU’s games against Iowa State and Baylor Nov. 9 and 16. The Sooners need to put on their big-boy pants again to get through those tests.
---
From @Zac_Stevens: “Kinda feels like two years ago when we lost at home vs Iowa State. Unless you’re saying that you don’t think this year’s win at UCLA is as impressive as the road win at Ohio State that year.”
Thanks, Zac. That’s exactly what I’m saying.
UCLA is 3-5 after winning twice in a row. Houston is 3-5. South Dakota... Right. South Dakota.
The Sooners will get zero bounce from their non-conference schedule in the eyes of the playoff committee. That leaves the regular season as their only shot to make an impression, and now they’ve gone and lost to a team that came in 1-2 in the Big 12.
Ouch.
Another problem: The 2017 Iowa State loss was worse than Saturday’s K-State loss, but the ’17 loss came in early October. This slip-up was Oct. 26.
That doesn’t leave the Sooners as much time to create a new narrative for the committee to consider.
---
From @johndwoolman: “Hurts was going to have to rewrite the record books before the voters would have given OU a third consecutive Heisman. Of course, he’s giving that a pretty good shot!”
Thanks, John.
More harmful to Hurts’ candidacy than “Sooner fatigue” is the Sooners losing.
Hurts has the numbers to be a Heisman winner still, and the stage. The loss, though, will sting. Now he needs Ohio State (Justin Fields and Chase Young), Alabama (Tua Tagovailoa) and LSU (Joe Burrow) to all go down as well.