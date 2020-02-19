Oklahoma lost to No. 1 Baylor Tuesday night, though the story was as much in the stands as on the court. The announced crowd at the Lloyd Noble Center was 10,017.
It looked from the ESPN telecast like a crowd closer to 8,017 – OU’s announced attendance figure is paid, not actual, including ticket-buyers who don’t show up – but for Sooner standards it was still a good house. It was a massive improvement from OU’s last home game against Iowa State Feb. 12, when 8,235 was announced but maybe 4,000 showed up.
Pictures of that pitiful crowd made their way to social media and OU basketball attendance, annually a source of bother, was a sob story again.
I heard from several fans on Twitter Sunday, when my response to a tweet about the OU-Kansas game in Lawrence the previous day elicited this response from another tweeter: “As an OU fan I am jealous... OU home games suck.”
My follow-up to that: “Sad part about all this LNC chatter – games there don’t always suck. Get a decent crowd, decent student section and OU has a real home court advantage. Problem is, and always will be, the only sure way to draw fans there is with a transcendent player or team. Good doesn’t cut it.”
Then came an airing of grievances, several of which centered around the arena.
One example from @MG_918: “It is truth that the LNC is kind of a sad, depressing place. It just screams 70s multipurpose hell.”
Another from @Jickerz: “It’s a dark dungeon that feels more like a theater.”
OU’s arena opened in 1975. It might have had charm then but it doesn’t now.
But to blame the building for lack of buzz surrounding OU basketball, this year or any year the topic comes up, is misplaced. Tuesday night is the latest proof of that.
The Sooners drew a good crowd for an 8 p.m. weeknight tip. It took a visit from the nation’s No. 1 team and free tickets to students, but that’s quibbling. Bottom line is the LNC didn’t keep people away.
This was also the case when future NBA All-Star Trae Young played to big crowds in 2017-18. National Player of the Year Buddy Hield and the Final Four Sooners drew fans in 2015-16. National Player of the Year Blake Griffin and the Elite Eight Sooners did likewise in 2007-08.
Wayman Tisdale, the 1987-88 Final Four Sooners and Billy Tubbs’ run-and-shoot juggernauts from that decade drew enough fans to make the LNC one of college basketball’s most potent homecourt advantages in the 80s.
It isn’t the arena’s fault that it takes prime rib to make a football-starved fan base so much as taste basketball. That outside of Tubbs’ ‘80s golden age, it takes golden children like Griffin, Hield and Young to bring fans out.
Blame the “football school” mentality that affects other places as well (Penn State, a top-10 team, hosted Illinois Tuesday night and its 15,000-seat arena might have been half full).
Blame Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. As @Ian_MacNeal tweeted Sunday: “NBA fatally wounded men’s college basketball. The Thunder finished the job in Oklahoma.”
Blame today’s convenience standards that are threatening college basketball and football attendance just about everywhere.
Here’s how @parrington_vl put it Sunday: “The LNC was great with Billy Ball. Much has changed, and not just the quality of OU hoops. Thunder, phones, video games, professors making stuff due at midnight, Tinder hookups, ubiquitous availability of weed, woke justice mobs. All these have contributed to the situation.”
Moving the Sooners from the Lloyd Noble Center to old McCasland Field House across from Owen Field, as several suggested Sunday, wouldn’t help that. Building a new off-campus arena on the trendier north end of Norman, as proposed three years ago before folks pushed back over cost, wouldn’t help beyond a curious first season.
Renovating the LNC? That actually would help. OU needs to lop off 3,000 seats and make the place easier on the eyes and harder for opponents to deal with.
As it is, the arena is no “dark dungeon.” It isn’t “multipurpose hell.”
It shouldn’t be a scapegoat for a basketball program that plays for a fan base that would rather spend money and time elsewhere, unless you gave them an extraordinary excuse.
It shouldn’t take something extraordinary, but this is the Sooners’ reality. It has been for a long time.