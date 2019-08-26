NORMAN — Bob Stoops has a new job coaching in the XFL. He has a book out.
Stoops is still a part-time assistant to the athletic department. His son, Drake, is a Sooners receiver, and he still pops by Oklahoma practice now and then.
Not as often as he once did, though. He has scaled that back progressively since Lincoln Riley replaced him in 2017.
Riley still swears by Stoops. He remains grateful to him. He values Stoops’ counsel and experience as much as ever.
Now, though, as Riley embarks on his third year in command, the figurative shadow has diminished to the point the only shade remaining is literal — Riley still walks past Stoops’ statue south of Owen Field occasionally.
Two seasons in, with two Big 12 Conference championships and two College Football Playoff appearances under two Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks, Oklahoma football is Riley’s baby now. Even if he is uncomfortable with the idea.
“It’s all of our baby,” Riley deflected Monday. “It’s all the staff that do things behind the scenes. It’s the players that are here now, the fans, the people that support us. It’s all of our baby. This is way bigger than one person’s deal.
“I get somebody’s got to be the head of it but that doesn’t mean it’s theirs. I still just kinda see myself as a cog in the machine.”
Sorry, fella. You’re the cog.
You have taken the vast fortune Stoops left you and applied it in your image. This goes for subtle details like the inclusion of PG-rated profanity at press conferences (Monday: “Our guys have to get ready to have a great week of practice and be excited as hell to go play this game”) and obvious ones like the use of concerts, barbecues, social media pizzazz and prime time spring scrimmages to spark recruiting efforts.
Let’s put it more obviously in terms of personnel: This is the first full season Riley coaches without a Stoops on staff, Mike having been dismissed last October. Also, we’re getting closer to a full roster of players who signed when Riley was head coach, not just offensive coordinator.
This is a natural progression for any coach. With time comes change -- roster, staff, influence or otherwise.
What makes Riley’s progression so noteworthy is his inheritance.
Stoops won more than any OU coach ever has. He stepped away from the game relatively young and completely successful. His last two teams made the playoff and beat Auburn in the Sugar Bowl. That puts quite a burden on the successor, and yet Riley has managed famously.
Now Riley stands fully clear of Stoops’ accomplishments. Now he must live up to his own, the back-to-back playoffs and Heismans for starters.
Now Riley coaches a quarterback who joined the program because he runs it. He oversees a defensive staff with just one remnant of Stoops’ regime. He hired everyone but defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux.
Riley put his stamp on the Sooners in 2017. It was just harder to see it with TV cameras panning to Stoops during some of those games.
Those were still Stoops’ players and coaches. Those were many of his philosophies.
There are still traces, and that’s the way it should be. Stoops did a lot of good around here for a very long time. Riley still owes him a great debt.
“I’m thankful that he’s playing in the spring so he can keep being around us right now,” Riley said. “That’s just part of how it’s supposed to be here and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
Riley went on downplaying any ownership in the program or any stamp he has put on it. That’s out of respect to Stoops, to the coaches who assist him and to the players who fight for him.
That doesn’t make it any less obvious, though.
“I feel more comfortable in the job, a little bit smoother as you’ve done some of the things and experienced it a little bit,” Riley said. “It’s still the thrilling, daily fight that it was a couple years ago. That doesn’t feel like it’s changed at all.”
Here is what has changed since that 2-year-old day Riley took over — the Sooners have become all his.