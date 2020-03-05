Andy Staples, national college football writer for The Athletic, generated considerable buzz Wednesday with he suggested the Big 12 Conference swipe USC, UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon and Washington from the Pac-12 sometime over the next four years.
The fact that this is even conceivable 10 years after the Pac-12 raided the Big 12 for half its schools, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas included, and might have taken them had Texas politics and the Longhorn Network not gotten in the way, is a testimonial to two facts:
The Big 12, for all of the jokes of the past decade, has stabilized under the guidance of commissioner Bob Bowlsby and with the support of flagship members Texas and OU.
And the Pac-12, with the failure of its conference network emblematic of the problems encountered by commissioner Larry Scott, is quite unstable.
Another fact: Both the Big 12 and Pac-12 have media rights deals that expire around the same time, the Pac-12’s after the 2023-24 school year and the Big 12’s after 24-25.
One more: The Big 12 is padding its bank account at a much higher rate than the Pac-12. While the Big 12 heralded an expanded deal with ESPN last year at a reported benefit of $40 million, the Pac-12 lost a reported $12 million in fiscal 2018.
The Big Ten and SEC are practically printing money. Since it takes revenue and resources to to compete for Power 5 championships, especially in football, the Big Ten and SEC are well-positioned eternally.
The Big 12 is hanging in there with a potential $40 million-per-school payout coming as soon as fiscal year 2019, compared to a reported $45 million for SEC schools and $55 million for the Big Ten. The Pac-12’s 2019 distribution should come in at $33 million, according to the San Jose Mercury News.
You see where this could be headed? You see why Staples brainstormed?
The Big 12 could lure the more lucrative half of the increasingly vulnerable Pac-12, take a bigger, bolder membership to contract negotiations with media partners and reap a windfall. It could get even closer to the filthy rich SEC and filthier rich Big Ten.
Staples’ piece is very interesting. He makes several specific points while issuing a general reminder that after a few years of peace on the realignment front, we’re not far away from shots fired all over again.
He reminds me that when those shots ring out, we should pay particular mind to three elements...
Revenue
Or more specifically... Revenue gaps.
Mel Tucker spent one year trying to revive Colorado football, then Michigan State stole him by more than doubling his salary. Because Michigan State has resources that Colorado does not. The Big Ten, by and large, has resources the Pac-12 does not.
What the Big 12 can never afford to say is: “The Big Ten has resources that we do not.” Or: “The SEC has resources that we do not.”
The Big 12 seems to be doing robust business at that $40 million-per-school clip. Still, ask Lincoln Riley, Mike Gundy or Tom Herman about that figure, ask them about their staff salary pool and recruiting budget, and they might show you what Nick Saban and Ryan Day have to work with.
Remember when college football’s arms race started and ended with facilities? Now it’s facilities and resources, since resources dictate what a school can put into a football front office or social media operation.
I just asked OSU athletic director Mike Holder about this. His money quote, if you will: “College sports has an insatiable appetite for capital. There’s just never enough.”
That’s definitely true when you are the AD in a conference trying to keep up with two other Power 5 leagues whose ADs never stop spending.
“Figuring out how to generate revenue is a huge piece of being able to compete,” Holder said.
That goes for OSU compared to OU and Texas, and the Big 12 compared to the SEC and Big Ten.
If over the next four years the Big 12 discovers that adding however many Pac-12 schools adds value compared to the Power 2’s well-established value, Staples’ scenario might just take shape.
Geography
The Big 12 already includes West Virginia. The Big Ten includes Rutgers. Tulsa competes in Pennsylvania and Florida thanks to the American Athletic Conference.
I understand that previous rounds of realignment have rendered maps about as useful as rotary phones. And yet there are cases where you can’t but wonder about geographic feasibility.
Adding schools in southern California and the Pacific Northwest to a conference with West Virginia? It’s 2,694 miles from Morgantown, W.V., to Eugene, Ore.
You’re going to ask West Virginia AD Shane Lyons to send his non-revenue-producing teams playing baseball, soccer and tennis to Oregon? When he’s still getting used to the idea of sending those teams to Baylor?
Ten years ago when the Pac-12 nearly absorbed the Big 12, the only two coaches on the OU campus comfortable with the idea were Bob Stoops and Jeff Capel in football and men’s basketball, the only two sports comfortable with their place as revenue producers.
If you brought up that realignment with OU’s non-revenue coaches? Women’s basketball coach Sherri Coale put it best: “Our world is going to be turned upside down.”
Coale’s world has changed in 10 years. It has shrunk considerably thanks to things like smart phones and streaming services.
That makes thinking in geographic terms less relevant. Now you don’t balk at a conference that includes USC, OU and West Virginia simply because of the space between the three. Certainly not if there is enough money to be made.
And yet... In cases like this, considerations must be made. Cries must be heard.
I promise you, with the league Staples proposes, even if you group that league into geographic-friendly divisions, you’ll hear a lot of crying.
Because there will be a lot of consternation pouring from every sport besides football and men’s basketball.
Brand
I know, I get it. Money beats geography every time. It beats sentimentality, too, which is why those in the Big 12 who still miss OU-Nebraska football and KU-Missouri basketball would just as soon Riley and Bill Self get paid a zillion dollars to compete for national championships.
What’s good for Riley and Self is good for the Big 12, since OU football and KU basketball are two of the most powerful brands in the conference.
USC football and UCLA basketball are pretty powerful brands, too. I tend to think the Big 12 wouldn’t mind waving them around the league. I know Big 12 ADs wouldn’t mind waving them in front of ticket buyers who are less willing to pay to see Iowa State, TCU, Texas Tech and Kansas State every year.
I’m pretty sure the Big 12 wouldn’t mind waving them at ESPN and Fox executives at the bargaining table.
Or maybe the Big 12 likes its brand just fine. Maybe OU and Texas like their brands towering over the eight other schools and wouldn’t be so crazy about USC, UCLA and Oregon butting in.
Maybe when it gets down to it, USC, UCLA and Oregon will figure their brands are better off closer to home in a more-confined Pac-12, revenue concerns and all.
Maybe nothing will happen as these media rights deal expire. Or maybe what shapes the next round of realignment will be name, image and likeness, not revenue, geography and brand.
At any rate, it never hurts to think about these things. Good on Mr. Staples for giving us plenty to think about.