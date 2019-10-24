KANSAS CITY, Mo. – There are a couple things about Oklahoma’s football schedule that have your attention – the Sooners’ five-game run of 11 a.m. kickoffs and the early arrival of 2020 Bedlam, slated for Oct. 24, the earliest appearance of that game since 1998.
I asked Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby about both issues Wednesday at the league’s basketball media day.
Let’s tackle the early starts first.
“Our television partners want to have three windows on a given Saturday. In order to do that, 11 central is the first window,” Bowlsby said.
Right. And Fox is loading up on the 11 a.m. starts. It is televising an early marquee game (or a game involving a marquee team) coming out of a studio pregame show, which the network launched this year to compete with ESPN College GameDay.
“I think our partners like to have a very strong game coming out of the 11 o’clock window to hold an audience,” Bowlsby said, “and Oklahoma gives them that strong game.”
The price of being such an obvious conference heavyweight, I guess.
Fans don’t like the inconvenience of 11 a.m. Merchants don’t like the lost business. Lincoln Riley doesn’t like the the recruiting pitfalls (prospects have a harder time getting to Norman for an early game, and the game itself doesn’t have the same showy vibe). But here we are.
“We can probably not play games at 11 if we want to,” Bowlsby said, “but we’ll take a haircut with our TV partners if we don’t.”
There’s the heart of the matter. Not that it comes as a shock, but it’s all about the Benjamins.
“They pay us a lot of money,” Bowlsby continued. “As a result, they have a selection process. Fox and ESPN go back and forth.”
Both dig the Sooners. Fox has showcased them at 11 a.m. three times since airing the OU-Texas Tech game Sept. 28. ABC/ESPN has the Sooners in that slot again Saturday at Kansas State, three weeks after televising OU’s early game at Kansas.
The Sooners do pretty rich business in the Big 12. USA Today reported OU received a $36.6 million distribution from the conference for fiscal year 2018. Also, OU gets to keep third-tier revenue generated by SoonerSports TV.
To hear Bowlsby tell it, 11 a.m. kickoffs are a small price to pay for that business.
OK. On to Bedlam 2020...
“It gets put on the calendar wherever it falls,” Bowlsby explained. “It could be the last game of the year some years. It could be the first game. It wouldn’t likely be in advance of a non-conference schedule.
“But Kansas and Kansas State have a rivalry. The Texas schools have rivalries. We don’t make an effort to put those in particular positions on the calendar.”
You don’t. But you could, couldn’t you?
“It’s the exact same answer I gave you on the 11 o’clock games,” Bowlsby answered. “We could. But to do so would compromise other things.
“If you start going in and scheduling those games, it affects when your byes fall and it affects how many road games in a row you have. We have a whole bunch of soft and hard principles around our scheduling. We plug those in and then the games fall where they fall.”
Wouldn’t it do the conference some competitive good to keep Bedlam in November? Since impact games like that position your teams for the postseason...
“How do you ever know what the impact games are?” Bowlsby said.
You don’t really. But the model for Bedlam would seem to indicate...
“Why would we favor that game over other impactful games?” Bowlsby said. “I’m sure it makes a difference to Oklahoma and Oklahoma State fans. I’m not sure it makes a difference to the other eight schools. We just try to do what’s fair.”