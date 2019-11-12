Oklahoma’s biggest problem relative to the College Football Playoff is itself.
The schedule has toughened some the past three weeks, and instead of stiffening to meet the challenge, the Sooners have gone soft. They lost at Kansas State Oct. 26 and should have lost to Iowa State last Saturday night.
Playoff committee chairman Rob Mullens was willing to give OU a pass before Iowa State. Last week when the first playoff rankings came down, Mullens called OU’s defense “improved” and said it was “performing pretty well most weeks.” This despite K-State moving up and down the field on the Sooners.
After Tuesday night’s rankings I asked Mullens for a revised assessment.
“The improvement that the defense had shown early in the season is dropping off a little bit,” he responded.
The Sooners are in a slump and the committee has noticed. That’s another problem.
There are more issues based on week two of the rankings. First the rankings...
---
1 – LSU (rose from 2)
2 – Ohio State (fell from 1)
3 – Clemson (was 5)
4 – Georgia (was 6)
5 – Alabama (3)
6 – Oregon (7)
7 – Utah (8)
8 – Minnesota (17)
9 – Penn State (4)
10 – OU (9)
11 – Florida (10)
12 – Auburn (11)
13 – Baylor (12)
14 – Wisconsin (13)
15 – Michigan (14)
16 – Notre Dame (15)
17 – Cincinnati (20)
18 – Memphis (21)
19 – Texas (new to the rankings)
20 – Iowa (18)
21 – Boise State (22)
22 – Oklahoma State (23)
23 – Navy (24)
24 – Kansas State (16)
25 – Appalachian State (also new)
---
Now for the issues...
1 – The commitee isn’t buying stock in Baylor despite its 9-0 record.
The Bears fell from No. 12 to No. 13 after their triple-overtime win at TCU. The Sooners would get good value out of winning in Waco Saturday night, but not as good as you normally do when you take down an unbeaten on the road in mid-November.
2 – The committee is buying more stock in the Pac-12 than the Big 12.
Minnesota shot to No. 8 after beating Penn State, jumping the Nittany Lions and Sooners in the process. The Gophers did not jump Pac-12 co-leaders Utah or Oregon, however. The Utes and Ducks both moved up a spot despite neither playing last Saturday.
OU already has a chore comparing its 1-loss resume to that of 1-loss contenders from the SEC and Big Ten. Now that the gap between the Sooners and 1-loss Utah and 1-loss Oregon has widened, OU must legitimately worry about the Pac-12’s staying power in the race as well.
3 – The SEC is still heck to overcome.
LSU took Ohio State’s spot at No. 1. Alabama didn’t fall far despite losing to the Tigers. Georgia moved into the top-4 with two quality wins (over Florida and Notre Dame) overriding its lousy loss (to South Carolina).
I think Georgia drops another game (remaining schedule: at Auburn, home to Texas A&M, at Georgia Tech, potential SEC Championship), but I’m not sure Alabama does (remaining schedule: at Mississippi State, home to Western Carolina, home to Auburn).
If Alabama sits out the SEC Championship with one loss, and that's very possible after last Saturday’s loss at LSU, I sort of expect the Crimson Tide to get in over a 1-loss Big 12 champion like OU.
LSU, Ohio State and Clemson are done deals at the moment. Sooner fans should forget about them and focus on the fourth and final playoff spot.
With that in mind, they should pull for the following semi-reasonable results Saturday:
Auburn over Georgia
Iowa over Minnesota
UCLA over Utah
Of course, the first thing they should do is pull hard for the Sooners at Baylor. Because the Sooners we’ve seen the last two games need all the help they can get.