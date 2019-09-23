NORMAN — I planned to write about Jalen Hurts’ right arm today, not his obsession with rat poison. His arm is more integral to Oklahoma’s season than his aversion to the nice things everyone is saying about him (his term for that praise: “rat poison”).
This being my plan, I asked OU coach Lincoln Riley a question I considered specific to Hurts’ quarterbacking: Has he shown you something you thought he could do when you added him from Alabama, but weren’t completely sure?
“Yeah, I was interested to see what his buy-in level would be,” Riley answered. “When you’ve had 19 different offensive coordinators in your college career (actual number: 5) and the majority of his career before he got here was successful, 26-2 and all the different things he did at the other place ...
“When you come here, how much do you buy into our way of doing things and then making that transition from practice to game field? Do you trust it more or do you trust it less?”
Nothing in there about arm strength, field vision, pocket awareness or run/pass decision-making. Nothing that, tangibly, explains how Hurts carries a 250.2 passing efficiency rating into Saturday’s game against Texas Tech, a number 25 points higher than the next-best in FBS this season, and 50 points higher than single-season numbers posted by Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield before him at OU.
I specified in my follow-up to Riley: But what about his quarterbacking?
“The trust is quarterbacking,” Riley answered. “I know that’s not the fun thing to talk about. But it’s buying into your schemes, your reads. Playing the position through this offense and playing it a little bit more free and open than I think he has in the past ... I think mentally, he’s in a place where some of the things, physically, he does maybe look better than what he’s done in the past.
“It’s just such a mental position, man.”
Thus the need to drill down on a quarterback’s mentality. The need, for example, to wonder during Oklahoma State-Texas week whether 19-year-old Spencer Sanders has a clear enough head, as much as a developed enough arm, to handle 98,000 burnt orange fans.
Hurts’ head has been wired by Nick Saban, who warned us of the danger of “rat poison” before Hurts ever did, and by his father who coached him in high school. He leaves the impression he could go 20-for-20 and resent his spirals weren’t tight enough.
And yet Riley hints that there is some “free and open” in Hurts’ mind as well. Maybe Riley has done some rewiring, or de-wiring. Put it this way – Saban probably never cared if his starting quarterback was comfortable, but Riley does.
Riley might even like his quarterback to enjoy himself.
That would appear difficult for Hurts, who comes off as Vulcan at times.
A reporter asked Hurts Monday if he ever “enjoyed the process.”
“It comes down to trusting the process, being disciplined and having the right focus to do what you want to do,” Hurts said. “Do the things you need to do and staying the course and keeping the main thing the main thing.”
But do you enjoy the journey?
“Absolutely.”
So here’s a quarterback who doesn’t just trust the process but lives it. He also trusts his new head coach/offensive coordinator, which leads to success for him and his team, which makes it easier to enjoy or even express himself, if to the slightest degree.
Here’s a quarterback who won’t buy into that success since all that can do is undermine it. Who is asked if he ever sees anything he likes when he self-evaluates and says, as he did Monday:
“I just think that execution, executing the offense, executing the assignments ... Every play on the field, being disciplined enough to do it... I think that’s definitely areas where we can improve and be more polished, be more sharp, so we can put more points on the board.”
That’s a non-answer that hints at just one thing – he isn’t satisfied, despite the fact he averages 18 yards a completion on an offense averaging 10 yards a play.
Rat poison, right? Like when someone suggests he’s generating Heisman Trophy buzz.
“I’ve been saying ‘rat poison’ forever and I’m gonna continue to say it,” Hurts responded to the suggestion, “because that’s what it is.”
It can be tiresome. It isn’t fun to talk about, as Riley said, or write about.
It is important, though, as it underscores Hurts’ mentality. It is a mental position, as Riley also said, and nobody in college plays it better than Hurts right now.