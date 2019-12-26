ATLANTA — A few leftovers from Peach Bowl media day ...
What did Auburn do?
Auburn was the only team to hold LSU to a reasonable score all season — Joe Burrow and the Tigers held on for a 23-20 victory Oct. 26 in Baton Rouge. So what did Auburn do that was so effective?
“Created a whole new defense,” LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss said.
Created a whole new defense?
“They stacked their linebackers directly behind each other, with a safety stacked behind the second linebacker,” Moss continued. “It threw us off the first drive. … Georgia tried to do a little of the same thing but we had the answers for it.”
That was in the SEC Championship, a 37-10 cakewalk for LSU.
Sooners pull a stunt
An observation on the OU defensive line from LSU coach Ed Orgeron: “Stunt every down. I mean, every down is a stunt. They do a good job of it. Sometimes, when you stunt, you get out of your gaps and you get gashed on the run.”
Sounds like Orgeron isn’t giving up on the run game despite the hamstring injury of leading rushing Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who Orgeron says is questionable to play Saturday. We’ll see.
At any rate, the Tigers are focusing a lot more on the finesse and quickness of OU’s defensive front, not the Sooners’ strength.
“They’re a little lighter than usual,” LSU right tackle Austin Deculus said. “They have a nose guard (Neville Gallimore) that might be 300 pounds. You get some defensive ends in the SEC that are close to 300. They’re a little quicker.”
The one missing piece
This is Lincoln Riley’s third College Football Playoff appearance in his three seasons as OU head coach. Of course, he’s 0-2 in the semifinals coming into Saturday’s Peach Bowl.
A big deal or no?
“Those other games are so far away in the past,” Riley said. “I think you’re just trying to do the best in the moment right now to play your best and to win this one game. You certainly want to do it for the program, but you can’t. ... All those other things don’t help right now. They don’t have an impact on it ... It’s not discussed with our team, and I don’t think it’s really on anybody’s mind.”
And ...
“There’s well over 120, 130 teams that could be here right now, and only four are. It’s so hard to get here,” Riley said.
And ...
“We’ve had a historic run of being able to get here four out of five years. The numbers are against you doing that, so I think at some point it will be important. But right now, again, none of that matters. It’s just about trying to play and coach our best.”
Delarrin Turner-Yell addresses injury
OU safety Delarrin Turner-Yell spoke to reporters Thursday despite being ruled out of the Peach Bowl with a broken collarbone injury.
His recap of what happened: “We were in practice, threw like a jump ball. I jumped up for it, came down and landed on my shoulder. At the time, I actually didn’t know that that’s what it was. The trainer asked me what was hurting on me because when I fell down. I really wasn't moving that much. I just told them my shoulder’s hurting. It really felt like OK. ‘You fell on your shoulder. It’s just kind of sore or whatever.’
“And then he started to like press on it. Whenever he did that, I was like, ‘Nah, don’t really touch it.’ That’s when he felt my other collarbone and he was like, ‘Well, I think you broke your collarbone.’”
Later during his session, Turner-Yell said: “I try to stay positive about it, just continue to cheer my teammates on and if they have any questions, they can come ask me. I'm more than willing to help them.”