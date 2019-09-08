I should save this for Father’s Day next June, but that’s just too far off. Check it out...
I spoke with Hunter Jennings for the Will Lambley story we ran in Friday’s World, being that Hunter is Will’s close friend and Rejoice Christian football teammate. We were chatting about their relationship when Hunter said: “I’d say there is a uniqueness between us just because we both love college football a whole lot. Me and my dad every year go watch a different bowl game.”
Oh yeah?
“The first bowl we went to was about five years ago. It was the Idaho Potatoes Bowl on the Smurf Turf,” Hunter said. “Boise State wasn’t even playing. After that year we were like ‘Let’s just go to a different bowl every year.’”
It gets better.
“We always get the tickets before we know who’s playing,” Hunter said.
When they find out, Hunter and his dad pick a team to support, get some of their gear and go cheer them on.
“One year it was the Alamo Bowl when Oklahoma State played Colorado,” Hunter said. “We had no idea they’d go there. Last year we went to the Tostitos Bowl, UCF and LSU.”
This year they’re switching up the routine just a tad.
“We’re going to go to the Army-Navy game,” Hunter said.
The Jennings’s will be cheering for Army, in case you’re curious, having a blast and continuing one sweet father-son tradition.
Hope that helps start your new week pleasantly. As for last week...
This made me laugh
While other Oklahoma Sooners wore t-shirts and assorted pieces of comfort clothing to Saturday’s game, quarterback Jalen Hurts strolled into the stadium in a sky blue suit, his pocket square matching his tie.
Hurts was still in CEO mode just before leaving Owen Field five hours later.
In the postgame press conference, someone noticed that Hurts threw downfield frequently against South Dakota and asked if he enjoyed doing so.
“I enjoy winning,” the robo-QB replied.
And this made me laugh
ABC cameras caught Matthew McConaughey on the Texas sideline right after LSU’s knockout punch Saturday night. The Longhorns’ self-proclaimed Minister of Culture was hot, sweaty and frustrated.
He pounded his fist into his open hand and muttered the four-letter word we all use when we realize the team we offer our heart and soul to is about to come up a touchdown short.
I wasn’t chuckling at McConaughey but with him. He’s an actor, but this was no act. The dude takes his superfandom seriously, so he took losing a spotlight game like LSU-Texas pretty personally.
Much respect to anyone who invests in sports like that.
This made me think
Vegas has made Oklahoma State a 2-touchdown favorite to win at Tulsa Saturday. That seems generous to the Golden Hurricane.
I realize TU played better in beating San Jose State, but Oklahoma State resembles Michigan State, not San Jose, and TU struggled to gain feet at Michigan State, let alone yards.
OSU’s defense isn’t Michigan State’s defense, no question, but then the Cowboys present three times the offensive threat that the Spartans do. TU isn’t used to pursuing or tackling Tylan Wallace, Chuba Hubbard and Spencer Sanders.
I would love to see a four-quarter game at Chapman Stadium. Oddsmakers indicate that’s a stronger possibility than I anticipated.
I don’t buy it, though.
This made me cry
Buddy Hield once told OU beat writers about playing basketball in his native Bahamas wearing slippers, and running on the beach there, and devouring conch salad.
I thought of that last week as Hurricane Dorian devastated Hield’s country. I remembered how warm and genuine Hield’s mom was when she visited her son in Norman, how she boasted of cooking for the Sooners the year Hield’s team played in the Battle 4 Atlantis and how she felt when her boy left home to play basketball in the U.S.
“I just told them to take of my boy,” Jackie Swann said once. “I’m his mother and if you don’t, I’m coming to get him.”
The family always had a such a pleasant way about it, something I figured to be common in their home country. If ever some folks deserved our support...
Hield narrates a short video on buddyhieldfoundation.org detailing the needs in his home after Dorian. Do me a favor and watch it, and please consider helping if you can.