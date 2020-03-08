I mentioned Sherri Coale in last Monday’s column. A reader named Bruce emailed Tuesday decrying the state of Oklahoma women’s basketball. The Sooners lost at TCU Wednesday, lost at home to Texas Tech Saturday, and now take an eight-game skid into the Big 12 Tournament where they are the ninth seed.
All of this made me think.
I am in no position to diagnose what specifically has gone wrong with Coale’s program the past two years (record: 20-40 overall, 9-27 in conference). That’s better left to those who cover the team more closely.
I can see what everyone else does, that there some things are making a difficult situation for the Sooners worse. Bruce referenced one in his email – losing Chelsea Dungee to Arkansas.
College athletes transfer as often as they lift weights anymore. I get it. This isn’t an issue specific to Coale.
But when a player with Dungee’s profile — she was a top-60 national recruit at Sapulpa when Coale signed her in 2015 — departs one program only to thrive at another, it leaves a mark. Dungee was All-SEC last year at Arkansas, and now leads the 24-8 Razorbacks with a 17-point average.
Coale has shuffled her roster and her staff the past few years, both to little effect. She promoted her son, Colton Coale, to full-time assistant coach in 2018 after he had spent the previous three years as a graduate assistant and player development specialist.
Coale has the right to hire who she wants in whatever capacity. It’s her program, and you would be hard-pressed to find another college coach in any sport who has invested as much as she has invested in the Sooners going on 24 years.
Here, though, is the problem with hiring blood — it invites scrutiny. Ask Bob Stoops about that. Heck, ask Patty Gasso, OU’s peerless softball coach.
The Sooners so much as lose a game and some sling arrows at Gasso for hiring her son as hitting coach in 2015 (never mind that OU won national championships in ’16 and ’17).
A head coach who makes it a family business is advised to win, and Coale has not since promoting her son.
A head coach who makes a ton of money is advised to win. Coale is paid $1.1 million annually under terms of the $8.96 million contract rubber stamped by OU’s Board of Regents in 2014.
Coale was winning pretty big back then. She was still competing near the top of the Big 12 and advancing a round or two in the NCAA Tournament.
The money seemed rich, but then Coale had done a lot to raise the profile of her sport, her university and, most obviously, her program. Besides, much of her salary was generated through private funding and athletic department revenue.
The financing of Coale’s contract hasn’t changed. That isn’t a sticking point today.
Coale’s output the past two years, compared to her income, is a major sticking point. Now her contract casts a dark shadow over a team that’s a 9-seed at the conference tournament.
Any coach can attest the money is great until you must answer to it. Coale is answering to it.
She is answering to a few things that are making a strenuous time for her program even more so.
Just a couple more leftovers from last week...
This made me laugh
Nevada football coach Jay Norvell earned a new five-year contract last Tuesday. I love it when things work out for people I enjoy covering, and I truly enjoyed covering Norvell when he was OU receivers coach from 2008-14. Good for him.
I had to laugh, though, when I saw Norvell’s revised salary was for an annual $625,000. That’s a bump from his previous $500,000 pay clip.
OU receivers coach Cale Gundy made $535,000 last year. Think about that.
The guy in Norvell’s former position as a Sooners assistant made more last year than Norvell did as an FBS head coach. A successful head coach at that when you consider Norvell has taken Nevada to back-to-back winning seasons and bowl appearances.
No wonder some predict an inevitable break-off of Power 5 conferences from the rest of college football, resources being so unequal.
This made me cry
Temperatures in the 70s. Daylight saving time. The River Parks trails. A sportswriter back on his bike.
Tears of joy, man.