Chuba Hubbard didn’t win the Doak Walker Award, CeeDee Lamb didn’t win the Biletnikoff Award and too many fans and media across Oklahoma reacted by spitting fire all over Twitter last Thursday night.
It’s fine to wonder why your guy isn’t recognized. Just don’t take it so personally that you would have thought Walker/Biletnikoff voters barfed in your stocking.
My suggestion to those so offended: Take a long, slow breath. Hum “Christmas Wrapping” by The Waitresses. Watch “Elf.”
Soccer parents growling at teenaged refs on Saturday mornings stuff Tootsie Pops in their mouths as a chill mechanism. College football’s lunatic fringe should pop in candy canes the rest of the month.
Suck in that peppermint and just be grateful you got to watch Hubbard and Lamb play extraordinary football this season.
What else from last week...
This made me laugh
Joseph Hoyt’s Dallas Morning News story last Friday detailing how Oliver Luck lured Bob Stoops into coaching in Luck’s rebooted XFL. Luck had already tried and failed to hook Stoops, when Dana Holgorsen intervened.
“Dana called me and said, ‘Hey, I was just with Bob and we had a cocktail together,’” Luck told Hoyt. “‘I think he kind of misses football.’”
Forget the XFL. What I’d give to be tableside with Holgorsen, Stoops and cocktails.
And this made me laugh
I spent a few hundred words explaining Oklahoma’s “charmed” College Football Playoff situation in this column last Monday, then got a call from a Broken Arrow reader named Joe.
Joe was very kind in suggesting that the next time I consider OU fortune, I use not a few hundred words but two. The only two necessary.
“Sooner Magic,” he said.
Fair enough, sir.
This made me think
The Sooners weren’t the only lucky ones last Sunday. Consider how everything fell into place for CFP selection committee members to pick OU, Clemson, Ohio State and LSU, the only micro controversy being LSU over Ohio State at No. 1.
That got four of the Power 5 conferences a ticket to the show. The one that was left out, the Pac-12, was justifiably excluded after two-loss Oregon upset one-loss Utah in the league’s championship game.
This was a setback for those who want the playoff expanded before the current CFP/ESPN contract expires in 2026.
Had Utah beaten Oregon and Georgia beaten LSU conference championship weekend, the Pac-12 and Big 12 would have both missed the playoff despite having one-loss champions with legitimate playoff cases. (In that scenario, one-loss Georgia would have gotten the bid over Utah and OU).
You want to see an eight-team playoff before 2026? Hack off two Power 5 conferences the same year. That guarantees pushback from commissioners, athletic directors and coaches in those conferences.
Get nearly half of the Power 5 personnel to join the annual hue and cry from all of the Group of 5 personnel and now you have a big enough movement to work around any contract.
This year, the committee hacked off none of the Power 5s. That means there will be some talk of expansion, some murmurs of ideas on how to do it, but nothing beyond that.
We’ll be meeting here next year with a four-team field.
And this made me think
An email in response to my column suggesting Hubbard’s main obstacle in the Heisman Trophy race was he did big things at running back at a time multidimensional quarterbacks are doing bigger things.
“Agree on your analysis for the most part,” Whitney wrote last Thursday, “but would add one thing – the fact that Hubbard plays for a mediocre team doesn’t help his case.”
Oklahoma State is hardly mediocre, but Whitney’s point remains – Heisman finalists tend to win a ton of games, and get a lot of attention for it.
Is Hubbard in New York over the weekend if the Cowboys are 10-2 instead of 8-4? Maybe.
But consider: Jonathan Taylor, the Wisconsin running back who was publicized a lot more than Hubbard throughout this season, wasn’t there despite the Badgers winning 10 games and going to the Rose Bowl.
Also: Lamar Jackson won the 2016 Heisman despite Louisville’s 8-4 record at the time. If Jackson is a 2,000-yard Cardinals running back that year, rather than a 5,000-yard dual threat quarterback, he’s no more than a Heisman footnote.
This made me cry
Joe Burrow taking time to compose himself before thanking LSU coach Ed Orgeron at the Heisman ceremony Saturday night. The connection between coaches and their players, man...