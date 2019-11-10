Les Miles coaches Kansas at Oklahoma State on Saturday, so you’re going to read a lot about Miles’ time in Stillwater this week.
Let’s start, though, with Miles’ time off from football, before he took the KU job. He kept busy shooting commercials and hosting his “Les Is More” podcast. Mike Gundy came on Miles’ first show and asked a pertinent question:
“Are you gonna try to get back into coaching?”
“Yeah, I wanna be a head coach, Mike,” Miles answered. “What we’ve done has trained us so explicitly for that game that goes on between the lines. Being in media is fun but it’s not coaching. I love coaching. That’s just the way it is.”
I love that Miles is coaching. Most of us do.
Most of us really love that Miles is coaching at OSU this week.
As for last week...
This made me laugh
It’s no secret Barry Switzer has been a pretty big influence on Bob Stoops, dating back to Stoops’ affection for Joe Washington’s silver shoes growing up watching the mid-70s Sooners in Youngstown, Ohio.
The influence continues.
Stoops was talking about narrating the audio version of his book last Thursday night at his XFL pep rally in Oklahoma City, when he shared pretty cool story.
“The motivation for this was was back in the 80s (the timeline indicates he meant early 90s) my wife and I, Carol, were driving cross country to see my family in the middle of summer,” Stoops said. “We drove in the middle of the night, (so) I went to the library and I bought the cassette to ‘Bootlegger’s Boy.’ It was Barry Switzer narrating his book.
“And that hit me, that someone else cannot do my book. Just like he did his, I had to do mine.”
I guess it might have been interesting getting Kevin Costner to narrate Stoops’ book, just like it might have interesting getting Jeff Daniels to narrate Switzer’s. But Stoops is right. It also would have been wrong.
Postscript: Narrating a book is like containing 2005 Vince Young.
“Man was that hard. It was mind-numbing,” Stoops said. “You don’t know how many words you sort of slide over. I learned real quick in the first hour that this was gonna be a challenge.”
This made me think
I knew Alex Grinch hadn’t completely cleansed the Oklahoma defense before Saturday night’s mess against Iowa State. It takes more than a season to kill bad habits like poor tackling, and for sounder fundamentals to take root.
So sure, there was some fool’s gold to the defensive numbers over OU’s 7-0 start.
I did believe that Grinch had killed off the Sooners’ poor mentality, that he had made them hungrier, more confident and certainly more unified. That’s why I favored a bounceback Saturday night.
The players had something to prove after what happened at Kansas State, just as they had something to prove coming into the season. I figured they’d come out and prove it against the Cyclones.
That had more to do with rejuvenated culture, not refined scheme. I was sure Grinch had changed their culture.
The truth is that’s a work in progress as well. Take a look at this postgame quote:
“Tonight we didn’t come close to being a good tackling team. We seemed at times frustrated that we would need it on that particular play, to need a tackle,” Grinch said, “which is really alarming to be a Division I football player at the University of Oklahoma and you’re not sure that you feel like making the tackle in that moment.”
That’s alarming all right. That sounds more like attitude and mentality than technique.
I still believe Grinch can get that right, and get his defense right. I believe he has made progress. To say otherwise is to neglect the effort over OU’s 7-0 start.
It does take time, though. It takes more time than fans and columnists want to allow.
“Back to the drawing board,” Grinch said late Saturday night.
He’s going to be there a while longer, as the last two weeks have reminded us.
This made me cry
Some LSU-Alabama prop bets arrived via email last Friday.
Does Joe Burrow throw more touchdown passes than Tua Tagovailoa? No.
Does Nick Saban chew through his headset cords? Uh-uh.
What do we hear more often, ‘Hold That Tiger’ or ‘Sweet Home Alabama?’ Sorry.
Rather...
Will President Trump be booed if shown on video boards?
Nothing like hijacking college football’s Game of the Year with silliness.
Thank goodness the Tigers and Crimson Tide wouldn’t allow it the following day. We owe them one for playing a game so worthy nobody bothered with any sideshow.