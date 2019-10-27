Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to get through this thing called sports...
This made me think
Oklahoma fell at Kansas State on Saturday despite the fact that Jalen Hurts passed for 395 yards, rushed for another 96 and accounted for four touchdowns. The Wildcats slowed Hurts over two series of the third quarter, and that was very important.
Even more important, though, was how K-State neutralized Kenneth Murray, the linebacker who is to OU’s defense what Hurts is to the offense.
Murray made four tackles and none behind the line of scrimmage. He helped cornerback Tre Brown string out a play that lost 4 yards in the second quarter, but that was it in terms of real disruption.
Murray never hassled quarterback Skylar Thompson. He never made that impact play that had been a signature of his first seven games of the season.
Full credit to a K-State offensive plan that threw blocker after blocker at would-be tacklers and cut them down one after another. The Cats cut down Murray, by far OU’s most active, most vicious defender who sets a frenzied tone for the 10 teammates around him.
With Murray unplugged, the Sooners could not stop a K-State offense that piled up 213 yards rushing and passing and scored on eight straight possessions.
I went into the game convinced that Hurts was OU’s most valuable player. Now I’m not so sure.
“I want the weight of the world on my shoulders,” a responsibility-accepting Murray said after the 48-41 defeat.
He certainly has the weight of his defense. We figured that to be the case before Saturday.
Based on the result, Murray might be carrying the weight of his team.
And this made me think
Malcolm Rodriguez became the hero of Oklahoma State’s most important win of the season, the Cowboys’ 34-27 triumph over Iowa State Saturday, when he returned an interception for a touchdown for the fourth-quarter, game-deciding score. A terrific play by a terrific young player from Wagoner.
Let it be a lesson to any parents out there who bulldog their kids into sport specialization.
“He was a fantastic shortstop. He was a state champion wrestler. I think he was 34-1 as a starting quarterback in high school,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said of Rodriguez once. “He’s been very successful in a lot of different sports.”
Moms and dads, I’m begging you. Don’t let the camp/private lesson instructors fog your mind. Open it. Let Junior play ‘em all for as long as he or she can.
It worked out just fine for young Mr. Rodriguez.
And this made me think
I received an email from a frustrated Tulsa football fan named Jim recently. When TU kicker Jacob Rainey hooked a 29-yard field goal attempt wide in the dying seconds against Memphis on Saturday night, I thought of this line from Jim’s email:
“If I were a small DI school like Tulsa, I’d think the one area where they could compete with OU, Alabama, Clemson, etc. is having the best special teams group, kicking game in the country.”
TU won’t ever be competing with behemoths like OU, Alabama or Clemson, but Jim’s point is well made. If you’re on the short end of the talent gap, you’d better make up for it somewhere, and one of the more obvious “somewheres” is on special teams.
So how is that going?
TU has blocked three kicks this season. Only six FBS programs have blocked more. That’s excellent.
TU has had four kicks blocked this season. The only FBS program with more is Nebraska with five. That’s awful.
TU has had two punts blocked this season, one of six FBS programs with that dubious distinction.
TU is No. 72 in kickoff returns and No. 81 in punt returns. Not great.
TU is No. 70 defending kickoff returns and No. 82 defending punt returns. Ditto.
TU is No. 119 in net punting. While the NCAA doesn’t keep a team field goal percentage statistic, TU’s 9-of-17 figure here wouldn’t bode well for cracking the top 100. That's another deficiency.
Consider the state of TU’s special teams, then, a blown opportunity to shrink whatever talent gap exists in the American Athletic Conference, let alone the rest of FBS football.
This made me laugh
We park among the tailgaters outside Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan. That was a gift Saturday morning, when I met a beautiful golden retriever pup who was out strolling among the kids playing catch and the adults grilling breakfast sausage.
I knelt down and she burrowed between my legs, wagging her tail so hard I was afraid she might break it.
Then she peed. Hahahaha.
A puppy dog so excited to meet you that she pees... That’s about as good as it gets, especially when you’re trying to wake up to write about an 11 a.m. football game.
This made me cry
Last Wednesday at Big 12 hoops media day, Bob Bowlsby was talking about his support for all college athletes sitting out a year after transferring, when a reporter pointed out that coaches bolted schools all the time without such stipulation.
“Coaches are employees, student-athletes are not,” Bowlsby responded. “Coaches have many decades invested, student-athletes do not. It’s not a fair comparison.”
When every last one of these coaches preaches to their student-athletes the virtue of commitment?
Sorry, Mr. Commissioner, but it is a completely fair comparison.