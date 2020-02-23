The NCAA Transfer Waiver Working Group announced last Tuesday it was considering a one-time automatic eligibility waiver for all transferring Division I athletes. Panic ensued in the coaching industry. You could see it in one tweet and one story.
The tweet appeared later Tuesday, courtesy of former Georgia and Miami football coach Mark Richt: “I know, I have an idea. You recruit and develop players and when I think they’re good enough I will poach them from your roster! Welcome to what the new normal will look like in college football!”
The story posted to WatchStadium.com by national writer Jeff Goodman appeared two days later. It included a stream of quotes from college hoops coaches and was entitled: “Could a one-time waiver rule be ‘the death of college basketball?’”
Both the tweet and the story promote the notion that relaxed transfer rules will solely benefit the filthy rich in football and men’s basketball. The easier it is for athletes to transfer, the theory goes, the easier it will be for Power Five monsters to bleed Group of Five rosters dry.
Funny how this doomsday scenario completely ignores the fact those who move up might also trickle down. A linebacker at UAB might want a taste of the big-time at Alabama, yes, but then couldn’t a seldom-used linebacker at Bama seek a starting opportunity at UAB? Might immediate eligibility be enticing to transfers either way?
I watched Tulsa beat SMU in basketball Saturday with Nebraska transfer Jeriah Horne in the starting lineup.
I watched TU play football last fall with Baylor transfer Zach Smith throwing to Iowa State transfer Josh Johnson.
I remember TU playing against SMU, Tulane and Houston last fall. The Mustangs started Texas transfer Shane Buechele at quarterback. The Green Wave featured Oklahoma State transfer Jalen McCleskey at wide receiver. The Cougars’ leading rusher was Texas transfer Kyle Porter.
Look, coaches have some valid concerns in this era of the transfer portal. Scholarship distribution quotas and academic standards, both mandated by the NCAA, must be reevaluated. You can’t open the transfer market without failing to consider side effects. The NCAA must adjust.
Coaches must really adjust. They must come to grips with the fact they no longer hold all of the cards. They still make all of the money, along with their administrators, their conference commissioners and their overlords at NCAA headquarters, and so they still hold most of them.
But the athletes hold a few now, too. They’ll hold a few more when they are allowed to profit from their names, images and likenesses soon. They’ll hold even more in April if the automatic eligibility transfer waiver is approved by the NCAA Division I Council.
Coaches are slightly terrified by this, and so they invent doomsday scenarios. Richt and those who cried to Goodman are the latest false prophets. They made me laugh last week.
In the future, they really ought to make themselves think. Change is happening. More is coming. Coaches who figure out that it’s better to reason than panic will adapt just fine.
A couple more things from last week...
This made me shake my head in awe
I wrote an extensive column about TU basketball great Bingo Smith Saturday, but I want to be sure I do him justice. He really was a one-of-a-kind talent.
This, from Ken Hayes, Smith’s TU coach, didn’t make it into the column:
“I’ve been asked many times about the best player I ever coached. My response has always been, ‘I can’t tell you because they all do different things. But I can tell you this: The greatest athlete I ever saw was Bobby Smith.’
“Not many people know it, but he was a bonus baseball pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He signed a national letter of intent in football with UCLA. He also ran track.
“One time, Bobby was playing basketball over at TU for two or three hours. They were having a track meet at Harwell Field, and he goes over in tennis shoes and sweat pants and high jumps 6-8, which is not a school record only because he wasn’t officially in the meet.”
This made me shake my head in shame
A student attending Tennessee’s basketball game at Auburn on Saturday yelled to Vols guard Santiago Vescovi: “Go back to Uruguay! This is America!” It was clearly audible during CBS’ telecast.
Auburn reportedly ejected the student from the game, a small victory in the face of a much bigger problem.
Vescovi, a native of Montevideo, Uruguay, is doing nothing more than playing basketball and attending college. He is 18 years old. And here he is being denigrated on national television.
You want to ignore or downplay this stuff, that’s your right. Just ask yourself: What if that was someone yelling at TU’s Martins Igbanu to “Go back to Nigeria!”?
Or someone yelling at Oral Roberts’ Emmanuel Nzekwesi or Oklahoma State’s Hidde Roessink to “Go back to The Netherlands!”?
Or someone yelling at Oklahoma’s Ker Kuath to “Go back to South Sudan!”?
How would you feel then? How do you think the players would feel? How do you think Vescovi feels?
Take a moment to consider that. Consider when something like this will happen again.
Because while you can change the event inside a sports arena, out with the rally and in with the game, you can’t automatically sweep away the hostility.