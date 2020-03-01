Rob and Rex Ryan were in Oklahoma City last Thursday to brag about their dad, Buddy Ryan going into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and all. That led the twin brothers down some fascinating paths. I loved this one...
“I tell ya a neat story that Jerry Jones did for my dad,” Rob Ryan said. “Nobody’s hated worse than Dallas football by my dad. And deservedly so. Ok. But my son (Matthew) was playing for Team USA in a high school all-star thing (the annual International Bowl). It’s in the big stadium in Dallas against Team Canada.
“I’m like, ‘Shoot, Dad can’t get around.’ It’s his last year (2016). He’s in wheelchair and not going good at all.’ Jerry heard.
“I go, ‘My son’s playing. Any chance you could get Dad a decent seat?’
“Jerry goes, ‘No. I’m giving him my box.’ He gave Dad his box to watch his grandson play. It was really cool. You don’t see that from Jerry Jones, but that’s who he is.”
It was really cool, given the Ryan family’s sour history with the Cowboys (Google “Bounty Bowl 1989” and “Jerry Jones fires Rob Ryan 2013”).
It made me think that maybe we ought to reevaluate that history, and reevaluate Jones while we’re at it.
I did a lot of contemplating last week...
This made me think
Nobody’s ever going to convince Oklahoma football fans that John Blake knew what he was doing as Sooners head coach from 1996-98. I get it.
But Blake did do something right by hiring Rex Ryan to coordinate his ’98 defense. Ryan continues to return that favor by speaking highly of Blake today.
“Four years ago I hired John to coach the defensive line in Buffalo with me,” Ryan said last week. “I’m a guy that goes back to loyalty. I think that’s an important quality to have. He gave me an opportunity to come here, albeit it really wasn’t Oklahoma when I got here. But it was big at the time for me and I certainly appreciate that.
“John is a good man and a good friend and he’s a good defensive line coach... It never worked out the way that we wanted it to, but it was still a great opportunity and there were a lot of good people there.”
I hear Ryan say that and don’t put any new stock in Blake as a head coach. I do put a little more in the notion of loyalty, though, and appreciate how coaches never forget those who helped them on their way.
And this made me think
Sherri Coale is going into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame this year with Buddy Ryan, Stacey King, Tommy Chesbro, Eddie Griffin, Hub Reed and Lee Allan Smith. Coale, who brought OU women’s basketball back from the dead 24 years ago and has won 501 games since, deserves the honor without question.
It’s just a pity she didn’t go in a few years ago when the Sooners were still making the NCAA Tournament and finishing near the top of the Big 12 Conference.
Coale’s current team is 12-16 and next to last in the Big 12. The Sooners finished 8-22 and next to last a year ago.
This made me laugh
Rex Ryan acknowledging that when Blake was fired after OU’s ’98 season, he spent a month as Kansas State defensive coordinator, replacing OU-bound Mike Stoops in the process. Here’s how Ryan put it:
“We traded jobs. I took Phil Bennett with me to coach the secondary. It was Stoops and Brent Venables. We traded. I said, ‘We need more draft picks.’”
They sure did, especially when you consider the Wildcats lost Ryan to the Baltimore Ravens before he even unpacked his bags.
The Ravens called with a defensive line coach offer. Ryan, looking to make as big of an NFL splash as his dad's, accepted.
And this made me laugh
My question to Mike Holder after the Oklahoma State AD’s Rotary Club of Tulsa appearance last Wednesday: Does all this chatter about a potential football championship put any pressure on you or Mike Gundy to help deliver the goods?
Holder: “High class problem.”
Touche, sir.