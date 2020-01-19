A question from a reader named James last Monday: “Do you think OU would benefit from leaving the Big 12? The SEC would certainly be a challenge, but I believe they could/would rise to it.”
There was a time I thought the Sooners would benefit from a new conference. Back in 2011, for instance, when OU darn near joined the Pac-12 due to hard feelings and hurtful politics coursing through the Big 12, and the league’s inert response to them.
Now? The Sooners are making major money and pouring it into coaches salaries, facility upgrades and front offices you need to stay competitive with college football’s elite. They are allowed to keep Sooner Sports TV revenue on top of their annual Big 12 distribution.
The Big 12 allows them an annual football championship, basically. That has translated into College Football Playoff appearances all but once.
James isn’t the only one asking, particularly now that OU has come up short in another CFP semifinal. The idea here is that it takes competing with the big boys to become one.
That problem, however, is more related to program than conference.
You could argue Alabama’s body of work and Georgia’s and LSU’s super seasons of 2017 and ’19 strengthen the SEC’s “gotta be in it to win it” case. But that doesn’t explain Clemson’s recent dominance or Ohio State’s ’14 national championship and staying power since.
OU joining the SEC does wonders for fan interest -- imagine Alabama, LSU, Auburn and Mike Leach’s Mississippi State Bulldogs coming to Owen Field one season instead of Texas Tech, West Virginia, Iowa State and TCU. It puts the university’s marketing department on tilt.
OU joining the SEC does not, however, open a clearer path to elusive playoff success. What’s holding the Sooners back is depth of talent, not depth of league competition. Clemson just made the national championship game out of an ACC that was weaker than the Big 12 last season.
Could OU rise to SEC heights after jumping leagues? Sure, as James suggests.
But what the Sooners really must do is rise to Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State heights. I believe they can in the Big 12.
Now you know what made me think last week. That wasn’t all.
This made me think
OU running backs coach Jay Boulware joined Texas’ staff Saturday, leaving some to wonder if it will be peculiar for him at the Cotton Bowl next Oct. 10. I doubt it.
Some thought it peculiar that Boulware came to OU in 2013 after spending two months on Gary Andersen’s Wisconsin staff.
“It’s kind of like I told Coach Andersen before I accepted this job. I said, ‘Coach, there’s one main reason why I left, and it’s family,’” Boulware said the first time he met the Sooners’ press corps in ’13. “I put God first. Then it’s my family. Then it’s football.”
Let’s make income fourth, since no coach ever joined any Texas staff for less money.
This made me laugh
Boulware was a Texas offensive lineman in 1991-92. He started his coaching career as a Texas graduate assistant in ’94.
Asked when as he arrived at OU about any burnt orange in his wardrobe, Boulware said: “I threw it all away when I got here.”
Wonder how long it takes him to trash all his crimson Jordan Brand gear.
And this made me laugh
It never occurred to me when I was covering the Peach Bowl, but LSU Biletnikoff Award winner Ja’Marr Chase once committed to Kansas. Not Les Miles Kansas, David Beaty Kansas. In 2017.
I was reminded of that watching Chase torch Clemson in last Monday’s national championship.
Of course, he also committed to Florida and seriously thought about committing to TCU before signing with Ed Orgeron’s Tigers. But Kansas…Wow.
And this made me laugh
Bill Self was asked about the Big 12’s lack of offense after his Jayhawks beat OU 66-52 last Tuesday night.
“We hung 66 tonight and it felt like we were really on fire,” he said. “How would Billy Tubbs have liked playing in this league? He probably fell asleep by halftime.
“That’s what he used to say about watching Oklahoma State (Self’s alma mater) play. ‘I watched ‘em. They looked good. I just couldn’t stay awake.’”
This made me cry
Postscript to my Sunday column on Vincent Orange, the former Webster High School and OSU running back who is so grateful to his influences now that he’s about to enter the Tulsa Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame...
“When I was a freshman at OSU my older brother committed suicide,” Orange said. “I went home Thanksgiving break and that’s when it happened. On my 18th birthday. I was with him, tried to prevent it. He had some issues.
“Jim Stanley (Orange’s first OSU coach) and Mrs. Stanley came to the house. I said, ‘I’m not going back till it’s right.’ They said, ‘Look, we’re gonna make sure things are right so you can go back to school. You don’t want to quit school.’
“My West Tulsa Free Will pastor, for a month and a half after that my brothers and sisters would go sleep at the church parsonage two blocks from my house. The Webster community rallied. No one wanted to see me not stay in school. Bill Allen, Mark Gibson, J.V. Haney… They were like, ‘Everything’s going to be all right.’ I never forgot about that. The people in my community rallied and that helped stabilize things and kept me on track.
“I just had so much support. I went through a lot of stuff, but I didn’t have to go through it by myself.”