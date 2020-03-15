What day was it? Thursday? Yeah, Thursday. Gosh how do we even know anymore?
Anyway, my buddy and colleague Eric Bailey called me around 10:30 a.m. He hadn’t left for Kansas City yet. He got the feeling he wasn’t going, even if the Big 12 Tournament hadn’t been canceled yet and the team he was covering, Oklahoma, hadn’t loaded up the bus to return home.
We both knew where this was headed. The whole world knew. It just wasn’t official yet.
“So what are you gonna do?” Eric asked me.
“Well...”
ESPN and Twitter kept telling me it was becoming official. Sports was coming to a full stop out of concern for COVID-19.
“I guess I’ll stick around here,” I said.
I was in Moore figuring I’d head over to OU for football interviews. It was to be our first visit with Sooner players of spring practice, and I was subbing for Eric since he was supposed to be bound for KC.
“I mean, there’s no way...” I said.
The players weren’t going to interview. Geez they weren’t even going to practice. Not with the world changing like this. We knew where this was headed, too.
But I was here already. I felt like writing something, even without the help of DaShaun White or Brendan Radley-Hiles. I really felt like writing something.
Writing helps me process the heavy stuff. It has replaced dunking a Nerf basketball that way.
“I think I’ll drive over to Norman and set up in the journalism school,” I told Eric.
That’s what I did. I wrote from the building I’ve written from a hundred times over the years.
It was so quiet this time. The students who walked by barely made a sound.
Every so often I’d peek at the practice field outside the football stadium across the street, even though I knew the Sooners weren’t going to be there. They were, sure enough, stopping along with everyone else.
It was so odd.
I never get up from a column until it’s done. I got up from this one.
I guess I needed to believe it was real, so at one point I walked outside the building, across the street and and into the stadium. Nobody.
I walked past the parking spot reserved for Lincoln Riley. Empty.
I walked through Heisman Park and over to the indoor practice facility. The door was open so I stuck my head in.
Jalen Hurts was throwing to CeeDee Lamb in there 24 hours previously. Kyler Murray, Marquise Brown, Jason White and Jason Garrett were among the crowd watching.
Now it was just blank space.
I walked back over to my work space, finished writing, got in my car and started driving home.
Another friend called me. He wanted to know what I was going to do now.
“Oh, I suppose I’ll keep writing,” I said.
I am as affected by what’s happening as all of you. I need to cope as well. The best way I know how, besides quarantining with family, is to write.
That’s what I did when sports shut down last Thursday. If it’s cool with you, that’s what I’ll keep doing until everything starts back up and our lives return to a relative normal.
I’ll write, you drop by and read now and then, and maybe we can manage together.
Maybe we can manage better than this guy...
This made me scream into a pillow
Thursday, while the rest of us were trying to make sense of everything, Florida state senator Joe Gruters introduced a resolution declaring the Florida State Seminoles national basketball champions. It passed 37-2.
The best of us see an emergency as an opportunity to help.
The worst of us? Meatheads like Joe Gruters and his legislative cronies? It’s all a chance to yell: “Hey! Over here! Looky what we’re doing!”
The world is their stage, and they’re going to (bleep) all over it.
This made me think
Before anyone in Kansas, Washington or Ohio statehouses gets any ideas about KU, Gonzaga or Dayton, let’s be perfectly clear…
Yes, it stinks that the Jayhawks, Zags and Flyers were denied an NCAA Tournament.
But no, that does not mean you can declare your first-, second- or third-ranked teams national champions.
Listen to Bill Self, the KU coach who told the Kansas City Star last Friday: “You’ve got to have the competition. I mean, no matter what it is. If you enter a spelling bee, are they going to reward you with the championship if it is canceled and you are the favorite coming in? Or you won it last year? That’s not how it works.
“This is going to be a vacant championship.”
This made me cry
It isn’t just high-profile coaches and athletes suffering right now. How about Mark Williams, coach of OU’s No. 2-ranked men’s gymnastics team. How is he supposed to handle his gymnasts being denied their shot at NCAA glory?
With grace, it turns out.
“Since I suddenly find myself with free time, want to talk about my seniors,” Williams tweeted Sunday.
So he did. Williams spent the next several tweets recognizing the careers of OU seniors Tanner Justus, Collyn Kellogg, Randy Scharnhorst and Grant Kell.
It was a reminder that while we are affected by current events, it pales to what thousands of competitors, college, high school and otherwise, must be feeling.
Good for Williams, who couldn’t give his competitors a championship meet, but at least gave them a send-off.