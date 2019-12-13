No overlooking Oklahoma
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow said his team is “absolutely not” overlooking Oklahoma despite being heavy favorites in the Peach Bowl, a College Football Playoff national semifinal game.
Burrow was asked about the Sooners during Heisman Trophy media activities Friday in New York. He said he hadn’t watched OU yet but knows “they have great players.”
“They have a couple of really good DBs, a really good linebacker and obviously Jalen (Hurts) and CeeDee (Lamb) and all those guys on offense,” Burrow said. “I know they are super explosive. I’ve tried to enjoy this week and not watch a lot of film. We’ll get back to that next week.”
The Peach Bowl will be played at 3 p.m. Dec. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Odd man out
Ohio State defensive end Chase Young was asked about being a Heisman finalist alongside quarterbacks Burrow, Hurts and Justin Fields, his Buckeyes teammate.
“I’m outmanned, but I’m staying strong,” Young said, grinning.
Young was suspended two games by the NCAA for accepting a loan from a family friend, which may have taken some votes away from him.
“I think God put that test in my life to make me a better man down the road,” Young said. “I don’t regret anything that happened. Everything is in God’s plan. I believe that and I trust in him.”
Young ranks No. 1 in the country in sacks (16.5) and is fourth in tackles for loss (21), despite missing the two games.
Hurts, Fields reunited
Fields and Hurts worked out together last summer and got reacquainted in New York this weekend.
“I think he’s a great player, a great quarterback and a great person,” Fields said. “I like his attitude toward the game. I think he’s a humble guy. He kind of rubs off on you with how chill he is. He’s a great person.”
Young added about Hurts: “He’s a real dude. Chill. Laid-back. Cool dude. Kind of what I expected from looking from afar, on social media. He doesn’t seem like a dude who is out there a lot. He’s real chill.”
Looking forward, not back
Hurts sidestepped any perceived advantage that he will have in playing LSU, a former SEC foe when he was at Alabama.
“We played Baylor twice this year and I don’t think the first game had anything to do with the second game from the preparation standpoint and the approach standpoint. Even the outcome,” Hurts said. “I think anything from the past won’t have anything to do with what happens on the 28th.”