NEW YORK — Jalen Hurts wore a gray hoodie with the word “Heisman” spelled across the chest.
A reporter innocently asked him if that was “an Oklahoma thing” since the past two winners came from OU.
“That would be nice,” Hurts coyly said Friday afternoon at the Marriott Marquis located just off Times Square.
Hurts understands his chances of joining Baker Mayfield (2017) and Kyler Murray (2018) as OU quarterbacks hoisting a Heisman Trophy are slim. But this weekend, he’s enjoying his first trip to the Big Apple alongside his immediate family and grandparents.
“I came here with the intent of trying to enjoy the moment,” Hurts said. “Whatever the night brings, it brings. I’m happy to be here.”
Hurts is a finalist alongside Heisman favorite Joe Burrow (LSU quarterback), Justin Fields (Ohio State quarterback) and Chase Young (Ohio State defensive end). The winner will be announced during an ESPN telecast that begins at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The quarterbacks have plenty in common. All have led their respective teams to the College Football Playoff. They all are transfers — Hurts from Alabama, Fields from Georgia and Burrow from Ohio State.
Hurts pointed out that the past two Heisman Trophy quarterbacks were transfers, as well. Mayfield started his career at Texas Tech, Murray at Texas A&M.
“The story of this Heisman Trophy is all the transfers. I think it’s great for college football,” Burrow said. “When people ask me that, I tell them, ‘Would you rather see me on the bench? Justin on the bench? Jalen on the bench?’
“I think it’s great for college football that these players have options and can go places that will give them an opportunity.”
Some will think that finding a good fit after transferring automatically means success. Hurts disputes that. He said his Alabama-to-OU move remains a challenge to this day.
“I don’t think just transferring gives you this superpower and you are able to play at a high level,” Hurts said. “I think all three guys that are here were great players before they left. All they needed was an opportunity, and they are doing great things. I salute them.”
Hurts has been going nonstop since the Sooners won the Big 12 championship over Baylor last weekend.
He discovered he was a Heisman Trophy finalist while getting a massage at the OU complex on Monday. He spent Thursday at the College Football Awards Show, where he met former Georgia star Herschel Walker — “which was cool,” he said, “considering me and him are the only true freshmen to win the SEC player of the year.”
Hurts said he’ll wear a new suit on Saturday, but added that it’s not the “flashiest thing.” He did say that it’s not all white.
This is the fourth consecutive year OU has had a Heisman Trophy finalist. Even though Hurts has only been on campus for a short time, he understands the school’s Heisman history.
He’s reminded every day when he walks through the halls of the Barry Switzer Center and sees the previous winners.
“It’s a great testament to the coaches and the players that we have,” Hurts said about being part of the Sooners’ Heisman legacy. “Any individual award is a direct reflection to the team.
“To even be a finalist here goes to show the hard work we put in as a group, how we executed together. I’m just a representation of my team.”