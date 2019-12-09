Will Oklahoma send a Heisman Trophy finalist to New York for the fourth consecutive college football season?
OU quarterback Jalen Hurts has been considered a strong Heisman candidate since early September. At times this season, Hurts was the favorite.
Heading into Monday’s 5:25 p.m. announcement on ESPN, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is considered the strong favorite for college football’s top award. Heisman Trophy ballots were due at 4 p.m. Monday.
The winner will be announced around 7:45 p.m. Saturday in New York City.
Baker Mayfield (2017) and Kyler Murray (2018) were the past two winners of the prestigious award. The Oklahoma quarterbacks were also the top picks in the NFL Draft.
Mayfield and wide receiver Dede Westbrook were finalists in the 2016 Heisman Trophy ceremony and finished third and fourth, respectively, in voting. Louisville’s Lamar Jackson took the top prize.
This season, other players to watch include Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and his teammate Chase Young, a defensive lineman.
Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard, a finalist for the Doak Walker Award for the nation’s top running back, likely will also receive consideration for being a Heisman finalist.