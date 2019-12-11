Oklahoma fans will never forget Josh Heupel’s second-place finish in the 2000 Heisman Trophy balloting.
Many thought the quarterback deserved the award over eventual winner Chris Weinke, the quarterback from Florida State.
Heupel, of course, got the last laugh when the Sooners defeated the Seminoles a few weeks later in the Orange Bowl to capture the national championship.
On Saturday, OU quarterback Jalen Hurts faces long odds to be the program’s third consecutive Heisman Trophy winner. LSU QB Joe Burrow is the heavy favorite. And, by coincidence, those two teams will meet in the Dec. 28 Peach Bowl in Atlanta as part of the College Football Playoff.
One of OU’s most popular Heisman runners-up wishes voting for college football’s most prestigious award wouldn’t take place until after the bowl season.
Running back Greg Pruitt finished second (1972) and third (1971) in Heisman balloting during his OU career.
“I think that kind of hurts,” Pruitt said about the voting timetable. “As good as LSU is, I think we have a shot at them because of our quarterback. I think if we could beat them, (Hurts) would be a shoo-in for the Heisman.”
Pruitt enjoyed his high finishes in Heisman balloting, but he quickly added, “I thought I should have been first.”
Pruitt said his junior year was his best opportunity to win the Heisman. He finished third to winner Pat Sullivan (Auburn quarterback) and Ed Marinaro (Cornell running back).
As a senior, he lost to Nebraska’s Johnny Rodgers, with whom he has remained lifelong friends. The 1972 OU-Nebraska game was supposed to be a matchup of Heisman candidates. Instead, Pruitt was slowed by a bad ankle (two carries, 4 yards) and Rodgers was held to four rushes for 5 yards.
Rodgers won the 1972 Heisman with 1,310 points (301 first-place votes). Pruitt finished second with 966 points (117 first-place votes).
It has been nearly 50 years. In Pruitt’s day, the Heisman Trophy was prestigious, but the presentation wasn’t as big a show.
“There was a lot of attention on it,” Pruitt said. “To be honest, I didn’t know anything about the Heisman until I came to Oklahoma and Steve Owens (won the 1969 Heisman).”
Finalists didn’t go to the New York ceremony regularly until 1982. But Pruitt did in 1972.
Hurts isn’t the favorite to win the 2019 award, but Pruitt said, “Jalen is very deserving of it.
“I think it may be tough for him to get it,” he said. “Not because he’s not good enough to win it, but because we’ve had two in a row and I think that’s going to play against him.”
Pruitt laughed when told that Hurts is from Houston, which also is Pruitt’s hometown.
“They play great football in Texas,” Pruitt said. “Because they do, you get to the things you need to get at an early age, you grow from that and you compete.
“(Hurts) runs very relaxed as a quarterback. It’s like he’s in another gear. He’s gliding. I like that about him.”
Pruitt had a message for Hurts while jokingly taking a shot at his friend Rodgers.
“I would say this to him. For me, I didn’t win a Heisman and Johnny won the Heisman. But I had the better professional career,” said a chuckling Pruitt, a five-time NFL All-Pro and Super Bowl champion. “If I had the choice of winning the Heisman and playing two years (in the NFL) or play 12 and come in second? Which would you take? I would take second.”