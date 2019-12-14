Following Mayfield, Murray
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow will have his name etched as a Heisman Trophy winner next to Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield (2017 winner) and Kyler Murray (2018).
It was the first time in Heisman history that quarterbacks from the same school won the award in back-to-back years.
Coach Lincoln Riley has been calling plays at OU for five seasons and has had quarterbacks finish among the top four in Heisman voting each year.
Asked about the Sooners’ Heisman history, Burrow said, “It’s incredible what they’ve been able to do. Coach Riley has built an offense around each guy. That’s the most impressive thing. It doesn’t seem like he’s a stubborn guy and says, ‘You are going to do it my way.’ He tailors his offense to the style of quarterback that they have.
“He was one of the first people to offer me when he was at East Carolina. I’ve always appreciated coach Riley.”
OU will face Burrow and LSU in the Peach Bowl, a College Football Playoff national semifinal game. Kickoff is 3 p.m. Dec. 28 in Atlanta.
Fashion statement (nope)
Hurts wore a brown plaid suit at the Heisman ceremony Saturday night and was more comfortable answering football questions than fashion questions.
“I’m not a pro athlete,” he said. “It’s not like I’m rocking Gucci or something.”
He said he purchased a new suit for the ceremony, adding that his family “got me looking sharp. I tried my best.”
The suits aren’t new to his wardrobe.
“We wear suits at home. I wore suits every game at Alabama,” Hurts said. “I don’t like wearing the same suit twice.”
Hurts embraces family trip
Hurts made his first trip to New York City this weekend.
He said he was humbled to have an opportunity to spend the time in the city with his immediate family and grandparents.
“There’s not many young men out there that are blessed with the opportunity to do those things for their family and expose their family to new experiences and opportunities,” Hurts said. “Just to be here and have my family with me like they were, I’ve loved it.
“Everybody that’s been here has enjoyed the moment and soaked it all in. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime deal. We have to appreciate these things the best way that we can.”
Teammates rare as finalists
The Heisman Trophy ceremony hasn’t seen teammates as finalists since the Sooners sent two players to New York in 2016.
Mayfield and wide receiver Dede Westbrook both were finalists that season. Mayfield finished third and Westbrook was fourth in voting. Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson was the winner.
On Saturday, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young represented the Big Ten school.
“It feels good to have a teammate with you,” Young said. “It’s a testament to Ohio State and how they develop (players) and how Justin developed so much more in one offseason.”
Fields was asked if he thought votes would be split between he and his Ohio State teammate.
“I’m not really sure. I just know that Chase has had a good year and I’ve had a pretty good year,” Fields said. “I’m just happy for the opportunity to be here. To be here with these other great players is an honor.”