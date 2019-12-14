NEW YORK — Oklahoma’s two-year reign as the school of the Heisman Trophy winner ended Saturday night, but Jalen Hurts’ new mission is just beginning.
Within an hour of the completion of the ceremony, an OU party that included Heisman runner-up Hurts, OU coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch jumped in a shuttle at Times Square and caught a plane back to Norman.
The week’s award pageantry is over. It’s time for the Sooners to get ready for a College Football Playoff national semifinal game against No. 1 LSU — led by Heisman winner Joe Burrow — in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28. Kickoff is 3 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
“It’s a great opportunity for us as a team to take advantage of this time, to work really hard and prepare to play our best ball,” Hurts said while packing in his hotel room shortly after the ceremony.
“I’m anxious to get back to (teammates), like coach Riley and coach Grinch. It’s been heavy with recruiting and especially busy with the award roundtable. I think we’re definitely excited to be back with the guys and get to work.”
Burrow, the LSU quarterback, became his school’s second Heisman winner and first since Billy Cannon won college football’s most prestigious trophy in 1959. Burrow’s landslide margin of victory was the largest in Heisman history. He racked up 2,608 points.
Hurts (762 points) finished second, ahead of Ohio State teammates Justin Fields (747) and Chase Young (643). Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was eighth with 68 points.
An OU quarterback has placed among the top four in Heisman voting in all five seasons that Riley has called plays for the Sooners. Baker Mayfield was fourth (2015), third (2016) and first (2017). Kyler Murray followed by winning the award last season.
It was telling to see Grinchshowing his support in New York City.
The Grinch-Hurts relationship has developed all season. Both arrived at OU around the same time and they have teamed up in bettering the Sooners.
“I admire coach Grinch so much because we have similar mentalities,” Hurts said. “It excites me to see how he handles his meetings and handles his business and the approach he takes in how he coaches. I love it and I admire it. I think that’s why we have such a great and corresponding relationship.
“We talk about everything happening for a reason and things being destined, that was one of those things. I’m blessed to be a part of this program and be a part of these great people.”
Hurts’ dream of winning the Heisman began as a youth on the football field and as a young player of video games.
Like many, he enjoyed playing EA Sports’ NCAA Football series, which included career modes that allowed a player to chase a Heisman.
“Everybody plays NCAA growing up. I dang sure did,” Hurts said. “The Heisman hopeful list. Just playing the game. Who would have ever thought I would be here now and have this opportunity and just being in the presence of all these other Heisman winners?”
One winner standing alongside him at the ceremony was Billy Sims, the charismatic former OU running back who won the 1978 Heisman.
Sims is known for screaming “Boomer!” when he and other OU players are introduced, and he didn’t disappoint during the ESPN telecast.
“He’s a very enthusiastic guy. I met him,” Hurts said before the ceremony. “We actually just took a picture together. He’s a great guy. He’s down to earth. He brings the right type of energy. You feel his presence.”
Hurts’ journey to Norman has been well-chronicled. What hasn’t been spoken about much is the “challenging” adjustment that he has had over the past 12 months.
“I came in and kind of tried to stay true to myself from the standpoint of playing to my standard,” Hurts said. “I demanded excellence out of myself because that’s what it’s about regardless of whomever came before or whoever comes after or whatever comparison anybody may make.
“I’m going to demand excellence out of myself at all times. … I’ll never be satisfied.”
Hurts wouldn’t admit to any level of disappointment after the ceremony.
“I came to the University of Oklahoma to do something special with my teammates. That hasn’t been done yet,” Hurts said. “The Heisman, any other award, I could care less about. I’m anxious to get back to work and handle business.”