Wear white
Oklahoma officials have asked fans to wear white for Sunday’s game against Houston. It was decided by a Twitter poll with white winning out among four options.
Pregame fan fest
Party at the Palace, which will begin three-and-a-half hours prior to kickoff each week, takes the place of the former Sooner Fan Fest that was held in the Rhyne Hall parking lot east of McCasland Field House. The rebranded event will include many of the same fan-friendly activities and food options the previous iteration did, but will also include new elements.
Fans will have the opportunity to meet Boomer and Sooner, and have their photos taken with the Sooner Schooner, the mascots and members of the OU spirit squads. The GoVision jumbotron -- which shows other games across the country -- is back for 2019, as are the photo booth, face painter, balloon artists and inflatable football toss.
Food will be available from trucks representing Midway Deli, The Meating Place and Whole Latte Pie.
Traffic tips
Norman police will only provide traffic assistance at all intersections along Lindsey Street from Interstate 35 to Elm Avenue prior to and after the game. Postgame, officers will also provide traffic assistance along routes heading east from the stadium to 12th Avenue East and from Lindsey to Robinson along 12th Avenue East.
Lindsey Street will be one-way for eastbound traffic pregame and for westbound traffic postgame between Berry Road and Elm Avenue to improve traffic flow between the stadium and Interstate 35. Brooks Street will also be one-way for eastbound traffic postgame from Jenkins Avenue to Classen Boulevard. Jenkins Avenue will also be one-way for northbound traffic postgame from Page Street to Boyd Street.
The University of Oklahoma is making changes to game day traffic and parking to allow for a more efficient traffic flow. Traffic along Felgar Street will now allow cars to travel in both directions. This change requires the university to discontinue street parking on Asp Avenue and Felgar Street on game days.
General public
Fans are encouraged to arrive at the stadium early to avoid gate delays with the enhanced screening policy that was implemented last season, including walk-through metal detectors. To help expedite screening, fans are also encouraged to not bring bags. Fans who do bring bags are required to adhere to the clear bag policy that was also instituted last year. The approved clear plastic tote size is a maximum of 12 inches x 6 inches x 12 inches. One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag are also permitted, as are non-transparent clutch wallets no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches. All bags are subject to search. New this year are ticket self-scanners at Gates 1, 7 and 10.