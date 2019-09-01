Beer sales make debut
Providing for the University of Oklahoma a new revenue stream, beer was a first-time concessions option for all fans during the Houston-OU opener.
During previous seasons, alcohol was sold only in the suites areas of Memorial Stadium.
By the end of the 2019 season — which includes six home dates for the Sooners – beer revenue could amount to $1 million. OU’s options include Anheuser-Busch, Miller and Coors products, along with craft beers brewed in Oklahoma City.
The Sunday night attendance was 84,534, extending OU’s streak of consecutive sellouts to 124. Since the start of the 1999 season, every Sooner home contest has been sold out.
Available at more than 50 locations throughout the stadium, OU beer prices are $8 for a 16-ounce cup and $8.50 for a 20-ounce cup.
Alcohol now is sold at each of Oklahoma’s three FBS stadiums. Since 2016, beer and wine has been available at the University of Tulsa’s H.A. Chapman Stadium. Last year, beer was made available to all fans at Oklahoma State’s Boone Pickens Stadium.
OSU averaged 13,284 beers sold per game. Before expenses, OSU generated $743,904 on beer sales.
Four Tulsans start on defense
Among the defensive starters against Houston were four Tulsa natives: defensive tackle LaRon Stokes (NOAH); outside linebacker Jon-Michael Terry (Victory Christian); free safety Pat Fields (Union); and cornerback Tre Brown (Union).
Stokes, Terry and Fields made the first starts of their careers. Other first-time starters were quarterback Jalen Hurts; offensive linemen R.J. Proctor, Marquis Hayes, Tyrese Robinson and Adrian Ealy; wide receiver Charleston Rambo; linebacker DaShaun White; and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell.
Lamb hits 2,000-yard mark
With a 45-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter, Sooner wide receiver CeeDee Lamb became the 10th player in program history to eclipse 2,000 receiving yards. Lamb was among 10 receivers to catch at least one pass Sunday night.
First-quarter successes
The Sooners held their opponent scoreless in the first quarter for the first time since last season’s game against Kansas State on Oct. 27.
In the first quarter, OU ran 17 plays and collected 13 first downs, producing a dozen plays of at least 10 yards.
OU scored on its opening offensive possession in the fourth consecutive season opener, the longest such streak in program history.
Dixon honored at halftime
Former OU cornerback Rickey Dixon was recognized at halftime for his upcoming College Football Hall of Fame induction. Dixon, who has ALS, was shown on the big screen while his family and some of his former teammates represented him on the field.