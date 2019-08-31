NORMAN — An email penned by a religious leader disappointed with Sunday night’s scheduled Oklahoma-Houston game was targeted toward OU athletic director Joe Castiglione.
Jonathan Parish has a two-decade streak of attending OU home games. That stretch will come to an end this weekend when he remains dedicated to worshiping at Lighthouse Christian Church in Eufaula.
Castiglione didn’t ignore Parish’s words. Instead, he wrote back to the church’s co-pastor saying his voice was heard and appreciated. He thanked Parish for his dedication to both OU and his Eufaula community and parishioners. Castiglione then declared and authorized that Parish’s streak would be maintained and recognized with help of an attendance exemption from Sunday’s game.
In handwritten words at the end of the typed letter, Castiglione wrote “May God bless you for your service to so many.”
Getting a Sunday game that worked perfectly wasn’t easy for OU. A main reason was avoiding an 11 a.m. game on Saturday. Castiglione also wanted to make sure head coach Lincoln Riley was on board and made sure to draw feedback from those who consider Sunday a sacred day.
The result is OU hosting college football’s only game in a prime time slot on Sunday night. It’s also the first Sunday home game the Sooners have ever played.
How long were talks to move this game? Castiglione said “for a while” without giving an exact time frame. While ESPN and FOX “draft” games to broadcast during the season, it’s unknown where the OU-Houston game was pegged. The OU AD did say the matchup was considered one of the season’s attractive games.
The game was targeted for an 11 a.m. time slot on Saturday, which wasn’t what the athletic director wanted to see. He understands it’s a spot OU will inevitably play in this season, but he began searching for a different time.
“We tried to look at alternatives, and this option developed,” Castiglione said. “Admittedly, it was something we had to pause and think all the way through.”
There was early talk of making it a 2:30 p.m. game on Sunday, which Castiglione didn’t want. But an evening game would have to be run through Riley. It would create a short week – OU hosts South Dakota next Saturday – but could also impact the recruiting schedule in a good way.
Riley’s answer was a resounding yes.
“It provides exposure for this university, for our community, for our state. Honestly, it’s hard to get it on any other level like that. We understand the value that this program brings to this area, to this school. We know we’re just a part of it,” Riley said. “But we know as far as exposure and putting eyes on Oklahoma that so many people’s first impression of Oklahoma will be what they see from our football team. We get that. Want it to be positive. We want it to be fun and exciting.”
The Labor Day weekend also allows many recruits to attend a game more easily, with the Sunday game receiving a cushion from Friday night football and no school in session on Monday.
“When Joe Castiglione first brought this up to me, that was one of the first things that popped in my mind, the opportunity for recruiting,” Riley said.
It’s not only players taking official visits who will benefit.
“We’ll have a ton of unofficial guys that come in just because there’s (nowhere) else for them to go and they don’t have school Monday morning. It fits great. It really does,” Riley said. “We’ve got a great group of official visitors coming in and expect to have a lot more great unofficials. The rest will be watching on TV at home. So it’s a great time for us to showcase our program.”
Castiglione also knew there were others he had to check with before moving forward.
“I knew I was going to have to do some significant due diligence in engaging faith leaders, congregations and people who are involved in a variety of different faiths,” he said.
Castiglione’s research did discover that several congregations had moved from Sunday evening services. If that same question was posed about 15 or 20 years ago, he may have received a different answer.
He did say he heard from pastors and season-ticket holders who weren’t happy with the change.
“We do not make decisions in a vacuum. So we were very thoughtful, thorough and considerate in trying to make sure we could draw the best conclusion from what we checked out because at the end of the day we’re trying to make a decision that is best for the vast majority,” he said. “It may not be perfect for all, but it’s best for the greater good. And that’s how we came down on deciding to accept the opportunity for Sunday.”