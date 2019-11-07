NORMAN — Oklahoma has no margin for error beginning with Saturday night’s game against Iowa State.
To make the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive season, OU has to do its part. The Sooners can’t take a second loss between now and the Dec. 8 selection show announcing the four finalists.
Style points to impress the CFP selection committee won’t hurt, as well as a little bit of chaos above them, after the Sooners came in at No. 9 Tuesday in the initial CFP rankings.
This isn’t unfamiliar territory. OU fought back into the four-team playoff in 2015, 2017 and 2018.
OU coach Lincoln Riley said he will not allow himself to be engulfed by the polls.
“We’ve got a lot of great opportunities coming up. We’ve got to take care of ourselves right now and try to win every single game we possibly can,” Riley said. “After that, it’s out of our control. We’ve just got to go win.”
OU fans will keep an eye on the game Saturday between No. 2 LSU and No. 3 Alabama. They’ll be tracking No. 1 Ohio State’s upcoming game with No. 4 Penn State. What’s going to happen in the Pac-12 with No. 7 Oregon and No. 8 Utah? Can No. 6 Georgia lose a second game, which would help the Sooners move up a rung? And can anyone in the ACC challenge No. 5 Clemson?
Riley’s not sweating anything. He said it’s not often he even watches other games.
“If we have an early game, I occasionally flip through some of the other games. Until we’ve done all that we can do, none of that stuff matters,” Riley said. “I have to do my job the best that I can. Our players have got to do their job the best that they can. If we do that, then we’ll give ourselves a chance to hopefully put ourselves in that conversation.”
OU will have opportunities for quality victories in the final four games. Upcoming opponents Baylor (No. 12) and Oklahoma State (No. 23) are in the CFP rankings. The Sooners’ lone loss came against No. 16 Kansas State.
The best thing for OU is for all of those teams to rack up wins, which would strengthen the Sooners’ strength of schedule. Facing a high-ranked opponent in the Big 12 Championship game would also pad the Sooners’ resume.
Before looking too far ahead, only one loss would sidetrack the season. That’s why Iowa State remains the focal point for the team.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts explained OU’s mentality after a loss.
“I think we’re trying to take the right approach of it,” he said. “We’re controlling what we can control, working hard every day, talking about having the right intent and just learning from everything and moving forward.”