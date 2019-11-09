Mann, Sermon exit with injuries
Oklahoma defensive lineman Kenneth Mann went down with an unknown injury in the second quarter against Iowa State on Saturday night and didn’t return.
Running back Trey Sermon was hurt on his first carry, a third-down run in the second quarter. He was seen in the medical tent on the sideline before heading to the locker room with an apparent left knee injury.
More touchdowns for Hurts
Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts turned in his seventh game this season with at least three touchdown passes and multiple rushing touchdowns. He has scored a rushing touchdown in seven straight games, tying the school record by a quarterback set by Jack Mildren in 1971.
Hurts threw for three touchdowns and ran for a TD in the first half, the first time in his career he has accomplished that feat, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
Another strong start for OU
OU forced a punt on its opponent’s opening drive for the ninth time in nine games. The Sooners forced punts on three of Iowa State’s first four possessions.
The Cyclones entered with seven three-and-outs on offense this season, tied with Georgia for the fewest in FBS. Against OU, both of their first two drives were three-and-outs.
The Sooners scored at least 20 points in the first half for the 31st time in the past 36 games. OU has scored at least 30 points in 45 of their past 47 games (29 and 28 in the others).
Sooners streaks continue
OU has prevailed in 18 consecutive November games. Since the start of the 2000 season, it is 62-11 in the month.
The Sooners haven’t lost back-to-back games in the regular season since 1999, the nation’s longest such active stretch. They have won 40 straight regular-season games following a regular-season loss.
Going back to 1937, OU’s record when leading by at least 21 points at halftime is 195-0.
College GameDay going to Waco
For Saturday’s showdown between OU and undefeated Baylor, ESPN’s College GameDay will originate from Waco, Texas. The show airs live from 8 a.m. to 11 and the game is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.